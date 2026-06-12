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FLCO: Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF

21.03 USD 0.05 (0.24%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

FLCO exchange rate has changed by 0.24% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 21.00 and at a high of 21.03.

Follow Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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FLCO News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is FLCO stock price today?

Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF stock is priced at 21.03 today. It trades within 21.00 - 21.03, yesterday's close was 20.98, and trading volume reached 59. The live price chart of FLCO shows these updates.

Does Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF stock pay dividends?

Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF is currently valued at 21.03. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -2.00% and USD. View the chart live to track FLCO movements.

How to buy FLCO stock?

You can buy Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF shares at the current price of 21.03. Orders are usually placed near 21.03 or 21.33, while 59 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow FLCO updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into FLCO stock?

Investing in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF involves considering the yearly range 20.94 - 22.09 and current price 21.03. Many compare 0.43% and -3.18% before placing orders at 21.03 or 21.33. Explore the FLCO price chart live with daily changes.

What are Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the past year was 22.09. Within 20.94 - 22.09, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 20.98 helps spot resistance levels. Track Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FLCO) over the year was 20.94. Comparing it with the current 21.03 and 20.94 - 22.09 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FLCO moves on the chart live for more details.

When did FLCO stock split?

Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 20.98, and -2.00% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
21.00 21.03
Year Range
20.94 22.09
Previous Close
20.98
Open
21.03
Bid
21.03
Ask
21.33
Low
21.00
High
21.03
Volume
59
Daily Change
0.24%
Month Change
0.43%
6 Months Change
-3.18%
Year Change
-2.00%
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