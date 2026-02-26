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FLBR: Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF

21.95 USD 0.37 (1.66%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

FLBR exchange rate has changed by -1.66% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 21.89 and at a high of 22.28.

Follow Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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FLBR News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is FLBR stock price today?

Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF stock is priced at 21.95 today. It trades within 21.89 - 22.28, yesterday's close was 22.32, and trading volume reached 108. The live price chart of FLBR shows these updates.

Does Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF stock pay dividends?

Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF is currently valued at 21.95. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 22.83% and USD. View the chart live to track FLBR movements.

How to buy FLBR stock?

You can buy Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF shares at the current price of 21.95. Orders are usually placed near 21.95 or 22.25, while 108 and -1.48% show market activity. Follow FLBR updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into FLBR stock?

Investing in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF involves considering the yearly range 17.65 - 26.24 and current price 21.95. Many compare -3.60% and -6.75% before placing orders at 21.95 or 22.25. Explore the FLBR price chart live with daily changes.

What are Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF in the past year was 26.24. Within 17.65 - 26.24, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 22.32 helps spot resistance levels. Track Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (FLBR) over the year was 17.65. Comparing it with the current 21.95 and 17.65 - 26.24 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FLBR moves on the chart live for more details.

When did FLBR stock split?

Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 22.32, and 22.83% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
21.89 22.28
Year Range
17.65 26.24
Previous Close
22.32
Open
22.28
Bid
21.95
Ask
22.25
Low
21.89
High
22.28
Volume
108
Daily Change
-1.66%
Month Change
-3.60%
6 Months Change
-6.75%
Year Change
22.83%
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