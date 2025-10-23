- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
FJUN: FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June
FJUN exchange rate has changed by 0.26% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 61.14 and at a high of 61.37.
Follow FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FJUN News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FJUN stock price today?
FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June stock is priced at 61.29 today. It trades within 61.14 - 61.37, yesterday's close was 61.13, and trading volume reached 23. The live price chart of FJUN shows these updates.
Does FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June stock pay dividends?
FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June is currently valued at 61.29. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 11.86% and USD. View the chart live to track FJUN movements.
How to buy FJUN stock?
You can buy FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June shares at the current price of 61.29. Orders are usually placed near 61.29 or 61.59, while 23 and 0.07% show market activity. Follow FJUN updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FJUN stock?
Investing in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June involves considering the yearly range 54.62 - 61.45 and current price 61.29. Many compare 1.41% and 6.68% before placing orders at 61.29 or 61.59. Explore the FJUN price chart live with daily changes.
What are FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June stock highest prices?
The highest price of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June in the past year was 61.45. Within 54.62 - 61.45, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 61.13 helps spot resistance levels. Track FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June performance using the live chart.
What are FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June (FJUN) over the year was 54.62. Comparing it with the current 61.29 and 54.62 - 61.45 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FJUN moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FJUN stock split?
FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 61.13, and 11.86% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 61.13
- Open
- 61.25
- Bid
- 61.29
- Ask
- 61.59
- Low
- 61.14
- High
- 61.37
- Volume
- 23
- Daily Change
- 0.26%
- Month Change
- 1.41%
- 6 Months Change
- 6.68%
- Year Change
- 11.86%