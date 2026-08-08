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FJUL: FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July
FJUL exchange rate has changed by 0.25% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 61.17 and at a high of 61.34.
Follow FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FJUL stock price today?
FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July stock is priced at 61.29 today. It trades within 61.17 - 61.34, yesterday's close was 61.14, and trading volume reached 47. The live price chart of FJUL shows these updates.
Does FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July stock pay dividends?
FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July is currently valued at 61.29. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 14.93% and USD. View the chart live to track FJUL movements.
How to buy FJUL stock?
You can buy FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July shares at the current price of 61.29. Orders are usually placed near 61.29 or 61.59, while 47 and 0.20% show market activity. Follow FJUL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FJUL stock?
Investing in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July involves considering the yearly range 53.15 - 61.38 and current price 61.29. Many compare 1.57% and 8.90% before placing orders at 61.29 or 61.59. Explore the FJUL price chart live with daily changes.
What are FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July stock highest prices?
The highest price of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July in the past year was 61.38. Within 53.15 - 61.38, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 61.14 helps spot resistance levels. Track FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July performance using the live chart.
What are FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July (FJUL) over the year was 53.15. Comparing it with the current 61.29 and 53.15 - 61.38 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FJUL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FJUL stock split?
FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 61.14, and 14.93% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 61.14
- Open
- 61.17
- Bid
- 61.29
- Ask
- 61.59
- Low
- 61.17
- High
- 61.34
- Volume
- 47
- Daily Change
- 0.25%
- Month Change
- 1.57%
- 6 Months Change
- 8.90%
- Year Change
- 14.93%