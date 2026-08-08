- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
FIGG: Leverage Shares 2x Long FIG Daily ETF
FIGG exchange rate has changed by -5.81% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 20.70 and at a high of 22.99.
Follow Leverage Shares 2x Long FIG Daily ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FIGG stock price today?
Leverage Shares 2x Long FIG Daily ETF stock is priced at 20.76 today. It trades within 20.70 - 22.99, yesterday's close was 22.04, and trading volume reached 429. The live price chart of FIGG shows these updates.
Does Leverage Shares 2x Long FIG Daily ETF stock pay dividends?
Leverage Shares 2x Long FIG Daily ETF is currently valued at 20.76. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 44.97% and USD. View the chart live to track FIGG movements.
How to buy FIGG stock?
You can buy Leverage Shares 2x Long FIG Daily ETF shares at the current price of 20.76. Orders are usually placed near 20.76 or 21.06, while 429 and -5.68% show market activity. Follow FIGG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FIGG stock?
Investing in Leverage Shares 2x Long FIG Daily ETF involves considering the yearly range 0.69 - 35.46 and current price 20.76. Many compare -8.95% and 822.67% before placing orders at 20.76 or 21.06. Explore the FIGG price chart live with daily changes.
What are Leverage Shares 2x Long FIG Daily ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Leverage Shares 2x Long FIG Daily ETF in the past year was 35.46. Within 0.69 - 35.46, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 22.04 helps spot resistance levels. Track Leverage Shares 2x Long FIG Daily ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Leverage Shares 2x Long FIG Daily ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Leverage Shares 2x Long FIG Daily ETF (FIGG) over the year was 0.69. Comparing it with the current 20.76 and 0.69 - 35.46 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FIGG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FIGG stock split?
Leverage Shares 2x Long FIG Daily ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 22.04, and 44.97% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 22.04
- Open
- 22.01
- Bid
- 20.76
- Ask
- 21.06
- Low
- 20.70
- High
- 22.99
- Volume
- 429
- Daily Change
- -5.81%
- Month Change
- -8.95%
- 6 Months Change
- 822.67%
- Year Change
- 44.97%