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FIAT: YieldMaxTM Short COIN Option Income Strategy ETF
FIAT exchange rate has changed by -4.12% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 20.38 and at a high of 21.35.
Follow YieldMaxTM Short COIN Option Income Strategy ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FIAT stock price today?
YieldMaxTM Short COIN Option Income Strategy ETF stock is priced at 20.47 today. It trades within 20.38 - 21.35, yesterday's close was 21.35, and trading volume reached 63. The live price chart of FIAT shows these updates.
Does YieldMaxTM Short COIN Option Income Strategy ETF stock pay dividends?
YieldMaxTM Short COIN Option Income Strategy ETF is currently valued at 20.47. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -35.12% and USD. View the chart live to track FIAT movements.
How to buy FIAT stock?
You can buy YieldMaxTM Short COIN Option Income Strategy ETF shares at the current price of 20.47. Orders are usually placed near 20.47 or 20.77, while 63 and -4.12% show market activity. Follow FIAT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FIAT stock?
Investing in YieldMaxTM Short COIN Option Income Strategy ETF involves considering the yearly range 18.56 - 32.87 and current price 20.47. Many compare -6.95% and -27.54% before placing orders at 20.47 or 20.77. Explore the FIAT price chart live with daily changes.
What are YieldMaxTM Short COIN Option Income Strategy ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of YieldMaxTM Short COIN Option Income Strategy ETF in the past year was 32.87. Within 18.56 - 32.87, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 21.35 helps spot resistance levels. Track YieldMaxTM Short COIN Option Income Strategy ETF performance using the live chart.
What are YieldMaxTM Short COIN Option Income Strategy ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of YieldMaxTM Short COIN Option Income Strategy ETF (FIAT) over the year was 18.56. Comparing it with the current 20.47 and 18.56 - 32.87 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FIAT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FIAT stock split?
YieldMaxTM Short COIN Option Income Strategy ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 21.35, and -35.12% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 21.35
- Open
- 21.35
- Bid
- 20.47
- Ask
- 20.77
- Low
- 20.38
- High
- 21.35
- Volume
- 63
- Daily Change
- -4.12%
- Month Change
- -6.95%
- 6 Months Change
- -27.54%
- Year Change
- -35.12%