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FHDG: FT Vest U.S. Equity Quarterly Dynamic Buffer ETF
FHDG exchange rate has changed by 0.24% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 37.07 and at a high of 37.08.
Follow FT Vest U.S. Equity Quarterly Dynamic Buffer ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FHDG stock price today?
FT Vest U.S. Equity Quarterly Dynamic Buffer ETF stock is priced at 37.08 today. It trades within 37.07 - 37.08, yesterday's close was 36.99, and trading volume reached 8. The live price chart of FHDG shows these updates.
Does FT Vest U.S. Equity Quarterly Dynamic Buffer ETF stock pay dividends?
FT Vest U.S. Equity Quarterly Dynamic Buffer ETF is currently valued at 37.08. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 8.28% and USD. View the chart live to track FHDG movements.
How to buy FHDG stock?
You can buy FT Vest U.S. Equity Quarterly Dynamic Buffer ETF shares at the current price of 37.08. Orders are usually placed near 37.08 or 37.38, while 8 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow FHDG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FHDG stock?
Investing in FT Vest U.S. Equity Quarterly Dynamic Buffer ETF involves considering the yearly range 33.17 - 37.08 and current price 37.08. Many compare 1.09% and 7.45% before placing orders at 37.08 or 37.38. Explore the FHDG price chart live with daily changes.
What are FT Vest U.S. Equity Quarterly Dynamic Buffer ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of FT Vest U.S. Equity Quarterly Dynamic Buffer ETF in the past year was 37.08. Within 33.17 - 37.08, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 36.99 helps spot resistance levels. Track FT Vest U.S. Equity Quarterly Dynamic Buffer ETF performance using the live chart.
What are FT Vest U.S. Equity Quarterly Dynamic Buffer ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of FT Vest U.S. Equity Quarterly Dynamic Buffer ETF (FHDG) over the year was 33.17. Comparing it with the current 37.08 and 33.17 - 37.08 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FHDG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FHDG stock split?
FT Vest U.S. Equity Quarterly Dynamic Buffer ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 36.99, and 8.28% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 36.99
- Open
- 37.08
- Bid
- 37.08
- Ask
- 37.38
- Low
- 37.07
- High
- 37.08
- Volume
- 8
- Daily Change
- 0.24%
- Month Change
- 1.09%
- 6 Months Change
- 7.45%
- Year Change
- 8.28%