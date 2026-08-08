- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
FEOE: First Eagle Overseas Equity ETF
FEOE exchange rate has changed by 1.05% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 56.25 and at a high of 56.72.
Follow First Eagle Overseas Equity ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FEOE stock price today?
First Eagle Overseas Equity ETF stock is priced at 56.68 today. It trades within 56.25 - 56.72, yesterday's close was 56.09, and trading volume reached 734. The live price chart of FEOE shows these updates.
Does First Eagle Overseas Equity ETF stock pay dividends?
First Eagle Overseas Equity ETF is currently valued at 56.68. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 5.36% and USD. View the chart live to track FEOE movements.
How to buy FEOE stock?
You can buy First Eagle Overseas Equity ETF shares at the current price of 56.68. Orders are usually placed near 56.68 or 56.98, while 734 and 0.76% show market activity. Follow FEOE updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FEOE stock?
Investing in First Eagle Overseas Equity ETF involves considering the yearly range 48.59 - 56.72 and current price 56.68. Many compare 2.96% and 3.71% before placing orders at 56.68 or 56.98. Explore the FEOE price chart live with daily changes.
What are First Eagle Overseas Equity ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of First Eagle Overseas Equity ETF in the past year was 56.72. Within 48.59 - 56.72, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 56.09 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Eagle Overseas Equity ETF performance using the live chart.
What are First Eagle Overseas Equity ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of First Eagle Overseas Equity ETF (FEOE) over the year was 48.59. Comparing it with the current 56.68 and 48.59 - 56.72 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FEOE moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FEOE stock split?
First Eagle Overseas Equity ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 56.09, and 5.36% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 56.09
- Open
- 56.25
- Bid
- 56.68
- Ask
- 56.98
- Low
- 56.25
- High
- 56.72
- Volume
- 734
- Daily Change
- 1.05%
- Month Change
- 2.96%
- 6 Months Change
- 3.71%
- Year Change
- 5.36%