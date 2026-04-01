- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
FEMB: First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF
FEMB exchange rate has changed by 0.95% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 29.65 and at a high of 29.88.
Follow First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FEMB News
- Global Sustainable Finance 2026: Growth On The Horizon
- 4 Themes For Fixed Income: The Themes Driving Bond Markets
- Emerging Asia (Ex China) Government Bonds Monthly – August 2026
- Frontier Debt: Carry, Catalysts, And Country Selection
- Bond Markets Getting Oversold; Fed Funds Futures Indicate FOMC Will Stand Pat On July 29
- Sustainable Investment Insights - Bi-Annual Report: July 2026
- Old-Fashioned Bond Math For A New-Fashioned Fed
- Japan Bonds Tell Global Repricing Story
- Q3 2026 Fixed Income Perspectives
- Emerging Asia (Ex China) Government Bonds Monthly
- Fragmentation Favors Emerging Markets
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed-Income Monitor: June 2026
- The Asset Class Hiding In Plain Sight
- Opportunities Emerge In A Higher-Yield World
- Energy Credit Market Returns Reflect Sector Discipline
- Emerging Asia (Ex.China) Government Bonds Monthly
- Emerging Market Debt: The Next Frontier For AI Disruption?
- Asset Allocation Outlook Q2 2026: Beyond The Conflict
- EM Debt: Resilience Amid Volatility
- Q2 2026 Fixed Income Perspectives
- How The Oil Shock Is Clouding The Outlook For Interest Rates
- Getting Smarter - The Case For Global GDP Weighted Sov.Bond Indexes Strengthens?
- The New Divide In ASEAN Debt
- Blended Finance: Bridging The Sustainability Funding Gap
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FEMB stock price today?
First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF stock is priced at 29.88 today. It trades within 29.65 - 29.88, yesterday's close was 29.60, and trading volume reached 116. The live price chart of FEMB shows these updates.
Does First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF is currently valued at 29.88. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.00% and USD. View the chart live to track FEMB movements.
How to buy FEMB stock?
You can buy First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF shares at the current price of 29.88. Orders are usually placed near 29.88 or 30.18, while 116 and 0.40% show market activity. Follow FEMB updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FEMB stock?
Investing in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 28.30 - 31.55 and current price 29.88. Many compare 1.67% and -2.35% before placing orders at 29.88 or 30.18. Explore the FEMB price chart live with daily changes.
What are First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the past year was 31.55. Within 28.30 - 31.55, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 29.60 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB) over the year was 28.30. Comparing it with the current 29.88 and 28.30 - 31.55 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FEMB moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FEMB stock split?
First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 29.60, and 3.00% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 29.60
- Open
- 29.76
- Bid
- 29.88
- Ask
- 30.18
- Low
- 29.65
- High
- 29.88
- Volume
- 116
- Daily Change
- 0.95%
- Month Change
- 1.67%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.35%
- Year Change
- 3.00%