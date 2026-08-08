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FELV: Fidelity Covington Trust Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF
FELV exchange rate has changed by 0.63% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 42.64 and at a high of 42.92.
Follow Fidelity Covington Trust Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FELV stock price today?
Fidelity Covington Trust Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF stock is priced at 42.91 today. It trades within 42.64 - 42.92, yesterday's close was 42.64, and trading volume reached 219. The live price chart of FELV shows these updates.
Does Fidelity Covington Trust Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF stock pay dividends?
Fidelity Covington Trust Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF is currently valued at 42.91. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 17.57% and USD. View the chart live to track FELV movements.
How to buy FELV stock?
You can buy Fidelity Covington Trust Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF shares at the current price of 42.91. Orders are usually placed near 42.91 or 43.21, while 219 and 0.63% show market activity. Follow FELV updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FELV stock?
Investing in Fidelity Covington Trust Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF involves considering the yearly range 34.03 - 43.00 and current price 42.91. Many compare 1.27% and 17.88% before placing orders at 42.91 or 43.21. Explore the FELV price chart live with daily changes.
What are Fidelity Covington Trust Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Fidelity Covington Trust Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF in the past year was 43.00. Within 34.03 - 43.00, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 42.64 helps spot resistance levels. Track Fidelity Covington Trust Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Fidelity Covington Trust Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Fidelity Covington Trust Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (FELV) over the year was 34.03. Comparing it with the current 42.91 and 34.03 - 43.00 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FELV moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FELV stock split?
Fidelity Covington Trust Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 42.64, and 17.57% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 42.64
- Open
- 42.64
- Bid
- 42.91
- Ask
- 43.21
- Low
- 42.64
- High
- 42.92
- Volume
- 219
- Daily Change
- 0.63%
- Month Change
- 1.27%
- 6 Months Change
- 17.88%
- Year Change
- 17.57%