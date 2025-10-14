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FELG: Fidelity Covington Trust Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF
FELG exchange rate has changed by 0.84% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 44.31 and at a high of 44.69.
Follow Fidelity Covington Trust Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FELG News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FELG stock price today?
Fidelity Covington Trust Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF stock is priced at 44.62 today. It trades within 44.31 - 44.69, yesterday's close was 44.25, and trading volume reached 347. The live price chart of FELG shows these updates.
Does Fidelity Covington Trust Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF stock pay dividends?
Fidelity Covington Trust Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF is currently valued at 44.62. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 12.99% and USD. View the chart live to track FELG movements.
How to buy FELG stock?
You can buy Fidelity Covington Trust Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF shares at the current price of 44.62. Orders are usually placed near 44.62 or 44.92, while 347 and -0.02% show market activity. Follow FELG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FELG stock?
Investing in Fidelity Covington Trust Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF involves considering the yearly range 35.92 - 45.63 and current price 44.62. Many compare 5.01% and 14.41% before placing orders at 44.62 or 44.92. Explore the FELG price chart live with daily changes.
What are Fidelity Covington Trust Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Fidelity Covington Trust Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF in the past year was 45.63. Within 35.92 - 45.63, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 44.25 helps spot resistance levels. Track Fidelity Covington Trust Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Fidelity Covington Trust Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Fidelity Covington Trust Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (FELG) over the year was 35.92. Comparing it with the current 44.62 and 35.92 - 45.63 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FELG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FELG stock split?
Fidelity Covington Trust Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 44.25, and 12.99% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 44.25
- Open
- 44.63
- Bid
- 44.62
- Ask
- 44.92
- Low
- 44.31
- High
- 44.69
- Volume
- 347
- Daily Change
- 0.84%
- Month Change
- 5.01%
- 6 Months Change
- 14.41%
- Year Change
- 12.99%