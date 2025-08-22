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FELC: Fidelity Covington Trust Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF
FELC exchange rate has changed by 0.53% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 43.72 and at a high of 43.98.
Follow Fidelity Covington Trust Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FELC News
- FELC: Impressive Bounceback From The War; Upgrading To Hold (NYSEARCA:FELC)
- FELC: US Market Either At AI-Disruption Risk Or Overvalued (NYSEARCA:FELC)
- FELC: Growth, Quality Heavy ETF With Unconvincing Risk-Adjusted Returns (NYSEARCA:FELC)
- FELC: An Actively Managed ETF That Fails To Outperform The S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:FELC)
- 3 Fidelity Funds To Make You A Retirement Millionaire
- IYY: Diversification, Growth, And What Investors Should Know (NYSEARCA:IYY)
- FELC: Alternative Exposure To The S&P 500, Positive Track Record (NYSEARCA:FELC)
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FELC stock price today?
Fidelity Covington Trust Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF stock is priced at 43.95 today. It trades within 43.72 - 43.98, yesterday's close was 43.72, and trading volume reached 1030. The live price chart of FELC shows these updates.
Does Fidelity Covington Trust Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF stock pay dividends?
Fidelity Covington Trust Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF is currently valued at 43.95. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 15.26% and USD. View the chart live to track FELC movements.
How to buy FELC stock?
You can buy Fidelity Covington Trust Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF shares at the current price of 43.95. Orders are usually placed near 43.95 or 44.25, while 1030 and 0.21% show market activity. Follow FELC updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FELC stock?
Investing in Fidelity Covington Trust Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF involves considering the yearly range 35.09 - 44.18 and current price 43.95. Many compare 2.90% and 16.21% before placing orders at 43.95 or 44.25. Explore the FELC price chart live with daily changes.
What are Fidelity Covington Trust Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Fidelity Covington Trust Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF in the past year was 44.18. Within 35.09 - 44.18, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 43.72 helps spot resistance levels. Track Fidelity Covington Trust Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Fidelity Covington Trust Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Fidelity Covington Trust Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (FELC) over the year was 35.09. Comparing it with the current 43.95 and 35.09 - 44.18 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FELC moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FELC stock split?
Fidelity Covington Trust Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 43.72, and 15.26% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 43.72
- Open
- 43.86
- Bid
- 43.95
- Ask
- 44.25
- Low
- 43.72
- High
- 43.98
- Volume
- 1.030 K
- Daily Change
- 0.53%
- Month Change
- 2.90%
- 6 Months Change
- 16.21%
- Year Change
- 15.26%