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FEDM: FlexShares ESG & Climate Developed Markets ex-US Core Index Fun
FEDM exchange rate has changed by -0.42% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 64.62 and at a high of 64.62.
Follow FlexShares ESG & Climate Developed Markets ex-US Core Index Fun dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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FEDM News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FEDM stock price today?
FlexShares ESG & Climate Developed Markets ex-US Core Index Fun stock is priced at 64.62 today. It trades within 64.62 - 64.62, yesterday's close was 64.89, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of FEDM shows these updates.
Does FlexShares ESG & Climate Developed Markets ex-US Core Index Fun stock pay dividends?
FlexShares ESG & Climate Developed Markets ex-US Core Index Fun is currently valued at 64.62. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 14.45% and USD. View the chart live to track FEDM movements.
How to buy FEDM stock?
You can buy FlexShares ESG & Climate Developed Markets ex-US Core Index Fun shares at the current price of 64.62. Orders are usually placed near 64.62 or 64.92, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow FEDM updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FEDM stock?
Investing in FlexShares ESG & Climate Developed Markets ex-US Core Index Fun involves considering the yearly range 53.55 - 64.89 and current price 64.62. Many compare 0.00% and 3.31% before placing orders at 64.62 or 64.92. Explore the FEDM price chart live with daily changes.
What are FlexShares ESG & Climate Developed Markets ex-US Core Index Fun stock highest prices?
The highest price of FlexShares ESG & Climate Developed Markets ex-US Core Index Fun in the past year was 64.89. Within 53.55 - 64.89, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 64.89 helps spot resistance levels. Track FlexShares ESG & Climate Developed Markets ex-US Core Index Fun performance using the live chart.
What are FlexShares ESG & Climate Developed Markets ex-US Core Index Fun stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of FlexShares ESG & Climate Developed Markets ex-US Core Index Fun (FEDM) over the year was 53.55. Comparing it with the current 64.62 and 53.55 - 64.89 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FEDM moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FEDM stock split?
FlexShares ESG & Climate Developed Markets ex-US Core Index Fun has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 64.89, and 14.45% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 64.89
- Open
- 64.62
- Bid
- 64.62
- Ask
- 64.92
- Low
- 64.62
- High
- 64.62
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- -0.42%
- Month Change
- 0.00%
- 6 Months Change
- 3.31%
- Year Change
- 14.45%