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FEBU: AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Feb ETF
FEBU exchange rate has changed by -0.43% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 30.44 and at a high of 30.44.
Follow AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Feb ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is FEBU stock price today?
AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Feb ETF stock is priced at 30.44 today. It trades within 30.44 - 30.44, yesterday's close was 30.57, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of FEBU shows these updates.
Does AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Feb ETF stock pay dividends?
AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Feb ETF is currently valued at 30.44. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 9.38% and USD. View the chart live to track FEBU movements.
How to buy FEBU stock?
You can buy AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Feb ETF shares at the current price of 30.44. Orders are usually placed near 30.44 or 30.74, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow FEBU updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FEBU stock?
Investing in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Feb ETF involves considering the yearly range 26.64 - 30.57 and current price 30.44. Many compare 1.70% and 9.81% before placing orders at 30.44 or 30.74. Explore the FEBU price chart live with daily changes.
What are AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Feb ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Feb ETF in the past year was 30.57. Within 26.64 - 30.57, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 30.57 helps spot resistance levels. Track AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Feb ETF performance using the live chart.
What are AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Feb ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Feb ETF (FEBU) over the year was 26.64. Comparing it with the current 30.44 and 26.64 - 30.57 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FEBU moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FEBU stock split?
AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Feb ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 30.57, and 9.38% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 30.57
- Open
- 30.44
- Bid
- 30.44
- Ask
- 30.74
- Low
- 30.44
- High
- 30.44
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- -0.43%
- Month Change
- 1.70%
- 6 Months Change
- 9.81%
- Year Change
- 9.38%