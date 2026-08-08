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FEAC: Fidelity Enhanced U.S. All-Cap Equity ETF
FEAC exchange rate has changed by 0.72% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 33.54 and at a high of 33.69.
Follow Fidelity Enhanced U.S. All-Cap Equity ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FEAC stock price today?
Fidelity Enhanced U.S. All-Cap Equity ETF stock is priced at 33.63 today. It trades within 33.54 - 33.69, yesterday's close was 33.39, and trading volume reached 19. The live price chart of FEAC shows these updates.
Does Fidelity Enhanced U.S. All-Cap Equity ETF stock pay dividends?
Fidelity Enhanced U.S. All-Cap Equity ETF is currently valued at 33.63. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 15.01% and USD. View the chart live to track FEAC movements.
How to buy FEAC stock?
You can buy Fidelity Enhanced U.S. All-Cap Equity ETF shares at the current price of 33.63. Orders are usually placed near 33.63 or 33.93, while 19 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow FEAC updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FEAC stock?
Investing in Fidelity Enhanced U.S. All-Cap Equity ETF involves considering the yearly range 26.96 - 33.69 and current price 33.63. Many compare 2.44% and 15.71% before placing orders at 33.63 or 33.93. Explore the FEAC price chart live with daily changes.
What are Fidelity Enhanced U.S. All-Cap Equity ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Fidelity Enhanced U.S. All-Cap Equity ETF in the past year was 33.69. Within 26.96 - 33.69, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 33.39 helps spot resistance levels. Track Fidelity Enhanced U.S. All-Cap Equity ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Fidelity Enhanced U.S. All-Cap Equity ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Fidelity Enhanced U.S. All-Cap Equity ETF (FEAC) over the year was 26.96. Comparing it with the current 33.63 and 26.96 - 33.69 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FEAC moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FEAC stock split?
Fidelity Enhanced U.S. All-Cap Equity ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 33.39, and 15.01% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 33.39
- Open
- 33.63
- Bid
- 33.63
- Ask
- 33.93
- Low
- 33.54
- High
- 33.69
- Volume
- 19
- Daily Change
- 0.72%
- Month Change
- 2.44%
- 6 Months Change
- 15.71%
- Year Change
- 15.01%