- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
FDTX: Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF
FDTX exchange rate has changed by 2.34% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 54.28 and at a high of 55.56.
Follow Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FDTX News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FDTX stock price today?
Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF stock is priced at 55.09 today. It trades within 54.28 - 55.56, yesterday's close was 53.83, and trading volume reached 163. The live price chart of FDTX shows these updates.
Does Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF stock pay dividends?
Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF is currently valued at 55.09. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 46.17% and USD. View the chart live to track FDTX movements.
How to buy FDTX stock?
You can buy Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF shares at the current price of 55.09. Orders are usually placed near 55.09 or 55.39, while 163 and 0.07% show market activity. Follow FDTX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FDTX stock?
Investing in Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF involves considering the yearly range 34.85 - 62.47 and current price 55.09. Many compare 9.00% and 44.71% before placing orders at 55.09 or 55.39. Explore the FDTX price chart live with daily changes.
What are Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF in the past year was 62.47. Within 34.85 - 62.47, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 53.83 helps spot resistance levels. Track Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF (FDTX) over the year was 34.85. Comparing it with the current 55.09 and 34.85 - 62.47 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FDTX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FDTX stock split?
Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 53.83, and 46.17% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 53.83
- Open
- 55.05
- Bid
- 55.09
- Ask
- 55.39
- Low
- 54.28
- High
- 55.56
- Volume
- 163
- Daily Change
- 2.34%
- Month Change
- 9.00%
- 6 Months Change
- 44.71%
- Year Change
- 46.17%