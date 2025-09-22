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FDTS: First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund
FDTS exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 68.07 and at a high of 68.07.
Follow First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FDTS News
- Performance Insights - July 2026
- CIO Weekly: Will Earnings Sustain Equities Momentum?
- Shipping Choke Points Raise Business Costs Even After The Iran War
- Global Leading Indicators, June 2026 - Downturn Confirmed
- Jensen Huang's $9 Trillion Productivity Claim
- Allocate With Intent: Active Equity Strategies For Changing Markets
- Outlook For Global Economy As Middle East Conflict Creates A Critical 'Chokepoint'
- The U.S. Dollar’s Slide Has Been A Tailwind For Investing In Foreign Markets
- Data Update 4 For 2026: The Global Perspective
- Global Trade In 2026: Significant Slowdown Amid Large Shifts
- Global Economy Shakes Off Tariff Shock Amid Tech-Driven Boom
- New Year, New Records: Equities Rise As Growth Outlook Improves
- Market Signals: Global Equities Face Higher Bar In 2026
- Global Markets In 2026: How Venezuela Could Shift The Outlook
- Yet Another Year Of Economic Resilience
- Equities: Stay Invested, Stay Diversified
- International Growth Outlook: Necessity Sparks Opportunity
- U.S. Equities Lag International in 2025: 5 Top ETF Performers
- Revisiting The Corporate Earnings Reporting Frequency Debate
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FDTS stock price today?
First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund stock is priced at 68.07 today. It trades within 68.07 - 68.07, yesterday's close was 68.07, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of FDTS shows these updates.
Does First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund stock pay dividends?
First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund is currently valued at 68.07. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 22.85% and USD. View the chart live to track FDTS movements.
How to buy FDTS stock?
You can buy First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund shares at the current price of 68.07. Orders are usually placed near 68.07 or 68.37, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow FDTS updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FDTS stock?
Investing in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund involves considering the yearly range 54.13 - 72.61 and current price 68.07. Many compare 2.15% and -3.84% before placing orders at 68.07 or 68.37. Explore the FDTS price chart live with daily changes.
What are First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the past year was 72.61. Within 54.13 - 72.61, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 68.07 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund performance using the live chart.
What are First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FDTS) over the year was 54.13. Comparing it with the current 68.07 and 54.13 - 72.61 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FDTS moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FDTS stock split?
First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 68.07, and 22.85% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 68.07
- Open
- 68.07
- Bid
- 68.07
- Ask
- 68.37
- Low
- 68.07
- High
- 68.07
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- 2.15%
- 6 Months Change
- -3.84%
- Year Change
- 22.85%