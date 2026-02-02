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FDT: First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund
FDT exchange rate has changed by 1.35% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 93.25 and at a high of 94.00.
Follow First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FDT News
- Performance Insights - July 2026
- AVDE: Cheap International Value Still Has Room To Run (NYSEARCA:AVDE)
- CIO Weekly: Will Earnings Sustain Equities Momentum?
- Shipping Choke Points Raise Business Costs Even After The Iran War
- Global Leading Indicators, June 2026 - Downturn Confirmed
- Global Markets: Fundamentals Have The Floor
- Emerging Markets Show Greater War Resilience To Outpace Advanced Economies
- The Speed Of Transmission: Cost Pass-Through In Emerging Vs. Developed Markets
- Jensen Huang's $9 Trillion Productivity Claim
- Allocate With Intent: Active Equity Strategies For Changing Markets
- Moving From Measuring Markets To Measuring Real Economy: FTSE All-World GDP Adjusted Index
- Irrational Exuberance Again
- Trump-Xi Summit 2026: Key Expectations And What Markets Are Watching
- Oil Is A Critical War Gauge For Tracking Iran Risk In Real Time
- Indicators Suggest The Market Likely Hasn't Hit Bottom Yet
- A Different Supply-Side Shock
- Weekly Market Pulse: Questions
- Middle East Conflict Clouds The Economic Outlook
- Outlook For Global Economy As Middle East Conflict Creates A Critical 'Chokepoint'
- How Big Market Swings May Be Hiding Broader Gains
- Global Leading Indicators, January 2026 - As Good As It Gets
- FYLD: Excellent Year And Solid Value For This International ETF (BATS:FYLD)
- AVDE: Diversified And Effective Active ETF At A Low Cost (NYSEARCA:AVDE)
- Market Outlook: A Change Of Course
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FDT stock price today?
First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund stock is priced at 93.83 today. It trades within 93.25 - 94.00, yesterday's close was 92.58, and trading volume reached 177. The live price chart of FDT shows these updates.
Does First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund stock pay dividends?
First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund is currently valued at 93.83. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 30.41% and USD. View the chart live to track FDT movements.
How to buy FDT stock?
You can buy First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund shares at the current price of 93.83. Orders are usually placed near 93.83 or 94.13, while 177 and 0.12% show market activity. Follow FDT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FDT stock?
Investing in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund involves considering the yearly range 71.95 - 101.32 and current price 93.83. Many compare 4.55% and -1.76% before placing orders at 93.83 or 94.13. Explore the FDT price chart live with daily changes.
What are First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund in the past year was 101.32. Within 71.95 - 101.32, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 92.58 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund performance using the live chart.
What are First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (FDT) over the year was 71.95. Comparing it with the current 93.83 and 71.95 - 101.32 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FDT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FDT stock split?
First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 92.58, and 30.41% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 92.58
- Open
- 93.72
- Bid
- 93.83
- Ask
- 94.13
- Low
- 93.25
- High
- 94.00
- Volume
- 177
- Daily Change
- 1.35%
- Month Change
- 4.55%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.76%
- Year Change
- 30.41%