QuotesSections
Currencies / FDT
Back to US Stock Market

FDT: First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund

93.83 USD 1.25 (1.35%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

FDT exchange rate has changed by 1.35% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 93.25 and at a high of 94.00.

Follow First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

FDT News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is FDT stock price today?

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund stock is priced at 93.83 today. It trades within 93.25 - 94.00, yesterday's close was 92.58, and trading volume reached 177. The live price chart of FDT shows these updates.

Does First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund stock pay dividends?

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund is currently valued at 93.83. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 30.41% and USD. View the chart live to track FDT movements.

How to buy FDT stock?

You can buy First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund shares at the current price of 93.83. Orders are usually placed near 93.83 or 94.13, while 177 and 0.12% show market activity. Follow FDT updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into FDT stock?

Investing in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund involves considering the yearly range 71.95 - 101.32 and current price 93.83. Many compare 4.55% and -1.76% before placing orders at 93.83 or 94.13. Explore the FDT price chart live with daily changes.

What are First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund stock highest prices?

The highest price of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund in the past year was 101.32. Within 71.95 - 101.32, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 92.58 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund performance using the live chart.

What are First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (FDT) over the year was 71.95. Comparing it with the current 93.83 and 71.95 - 101.32 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FDT moves on the chart live for more details.

When did FDT stock split?

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 92.58, and 30.41% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
93.25 94.00
Year Range
71.95 101.32
Previous Close
92.58
Open
93.72
Bid
93.83
Ask
94.13
Low
93.25
High
94.00
Volume
177
Daily Change
1.35%
Month Change
4.55%
6 Months Change
-1.76%
Year Change
30.41%
08 August, Saturday
16:45
USD
Fed Governor Bowman Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev