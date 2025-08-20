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FDRV: Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF
FDRV exchange rate has changed by 3.23% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 18.07 and at a high of 18.24.
Follow Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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- D1
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FDRV News
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- U.S. Electric Vehicle Transition Delayed But Not Derailed By Subsidy Exit
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is FDRV stock price today?
Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF stock is priced at 18.24 today. It trades within 18.07 - 18.24, yesterday's close was 17.67, and trading volume reached 8. The live price chart of FDRV shows these updates.
Does Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF stock pay dividends?
Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF is currently valued at 18.24. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 15.01% and USD. View the chart live to track FDRV movements.
How to buy FDRV stock?
You can buy Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF shares at the current price of 18.24. Orders are usually placed near 18.24 or 18.54, while 8 and 0.72% show market activity. Follow FDRV updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FDRV stock?
Investing in Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF involves considering the yearly range 15.10 - 21.59 and current price 18.24. Many compare 3.64% and 7.36% before placing orders at 18.24 or 18.54. Explore the FDRV price chart live with daily changes.
What are Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF in the past year was 21.59. Within 15.10 - 21.59, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 17.67 helps spot resistance levels. Track Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF (FDRV) over the year was 15.10. Comparing it with the current 18.24 and 15.10 - 21.59 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FDRV moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FDRV stock split?
Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 17.67, and 15.01% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 17.67
- Open
- 18.11
- Bid
- 18.24
- Ask
- 18.54
- Low
- 18.07
- High
- 18.24
- Volume
- 8
- Daily Change
- 3.23%
- Month Change
- 3.64%
- 6 Months Change
- 7.36%
- Year Change
- 15.01%