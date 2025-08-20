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FDRV: Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF

18.12 USD 0.07 (0.38%)
版块: 金融 基础: 美元 盈利货币: 美元

今日FDRV汇率已更改-0.38%。当日，交易品种以低点18.12和高点18.25进行交易。

关注Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

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FDRV新闻

常见问题解答

FDRV股票今天的价格是多少？

Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF股票今天的定价为18.12。它在18.12 - 18.25范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为18.19，交易量达到8。FDRV的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。

Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF股票是否支付股息？

Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF目前的价值为18.12。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注14.25%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪FDRV走势。

如何购买FDRV股票？

您可以以18.12的当前价格购买Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF股票。订单通常设置在18.12或18.42附近，而8和-0.33%显示市场活动。立即关注FDRV的实时图表更新。

如何投资FDRV股票？

投资Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF需要考虑年度范围15.10 - 21.59和当前价格18.12。许多人在以18.12或18.42下订单之前，会比较2.95%和。实时查看FDRV价格图表，了解每日变化。

Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF股票的最高价格是多少？

在过去一年中，Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF的最高价格是21.59。在15.10 - 21.59内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF的绩效。

Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF股票的最低价格是多少？

Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF（FDRV）的最低价格为15.10。将其与当前的18.12和15.10 - 21.59进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看FDRV在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。

FDRV股票是什么时候拆分的？

Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、18.19和14.25%中可见。

日范围
18.12 18.25
年范围
15.10 21.59
前一天收盘价
18.19
开盘价
18.18
卖价
18.12
买价
18.42
最低价
18.12
最高价
18.25
交易量
8
日变化
-0.38%
月变化
2.95%
6个月变化
6.65%
年变化
14.25%
13 八月, 星期四
12:30
USD
PPI月率m/m
实际值
预测值
0.5%
前值
-0.3%
12:30
USD
核心生产者物价指数(PPI)月率 m/m
实际值
预测值
0.2%
前值
0.2%
12:30
USD
初领失业金人数
实际值
预测值
213 K
前值
199 K
12:30
USD
续领失业金人数
实际值
预测值
1.777 M
前值
1.801 M
17:00
USD
30年期国债拍卖
实际值
预测值
前值
5.058%