FDRV: Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF
今日FDRV汇率已更改-0.38%。当日，交易品种以低点18.12和高点18.25进行交易。
关注Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
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常见问题解答
FDRV股票今天的价格是多少？
Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF股票今天的定价为18.12。它在18.12 - 18.25范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为18.19，交易量达到8。FDRV的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。
Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF股票是否支付股息？
Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF目前的价值为18.12。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注14.25%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪FDRV走势。
如何购买FDRV股票？
您可以以18.12的当前价格购买Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF股票。订单通常设置在18.12或18.42附近，而8和-0.33%显示市场活动。立即关注FDRV的实时图表更新。
如何投资FDRV股票？
投资Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF需要考虑年度范围15.10 - 21.59和当前价格18.12。许多人在以18.12或18.42下订单之前，会比较2.95%和。实时查看FDRV价格图表，了解每日变化。
Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF股票的最高价格是多少？
在过去一年中，Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF的最高价格是21.59。在15.10 - 21.59内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF的绩效。
Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF股票的最低价格是多少？
Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF（FDRV）的最低价格为15.10。将其与当前的18.12和15.10 - 21.59进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看FDRV在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。
FDRV股票是什么时候拆分的？
Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、18.19和14.25%中可见。
- 前一天收盘价
- 18.19
- 开盘价
- 18.18
- 卖价
- 18.12
- 买价
- 18.42
- 最低价
- 18.12
- 最高价
- 18.25
- 交易量
- 8
- 日变化
- -0.38%
- 月变化
- 2.95%
- 6个月变化
- 6.65%
- 年变化
- 14.25%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 0.5%
- 前值
- -0.3%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 0.2%
- 前值
- 0.2%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 213 K
- 前值
- 199 K
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 1.777 M
- 前值
- 1.801 M
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 5.058%