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FDRR: Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates
FDRR exchange rate has changed by 0.97% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 69.39 and at a high of 70.07.
Follow Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FDRR News
- Value Stocks: The Cash Flow Case For A Continuing Comeback
- In An Unsettled World, Value Investing Can Add A Layer Of Defense
- The Great Rotation: Why The Recent Value Rally Is Ready To Resume
- May 26, 2026 Reflections: Time To Lighten Up Exposures?
- FDRR: Not The Best ETF For Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR)
- Adding AI Resilience To Equity Portfolios
- Why An Income-Centric Approach Matters For Investing In Retirement
- FCPI: Fidelity's Disciplined Inflation-Friendly ETF Continues To Succeed (BATS:FCPI)
- Factor And Style Risk: Taming The Hidden Hazard To Core Equity Returns
- FDRR: Okay To Hold Even If You Think Rates Move Lower In 2026 (NYSEARCA:FDRR)
- Time To Consider Value?
- Market Pullback: Healthy Reset, Not Bursting Stock Bubble
- NOBL ETF: Is This S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Dead Weight? (BATS:NOBL)
- Equity Market Outlook Q4 2025 - Yes, There’s Still Room To Run
- Dividend Investing: Thinking Beyond The Vanilla Approach
- 3 Fidelity Funds To Make You A Retirement Millionaire
- FDRR Might Struggle If Rates Keep Climbing (NYSEARCA:FDRR)
- INFL: ETF Using Inflation As A Tailwind (NYSEARCA:INFL)
- Value Investing In Volatile Times: Strategies For A Shifting Landscape
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FDRR stock price today?
Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates stock is priced at 70.07 today. It trades within 69.39 - 70.07, yesterday's close was 69.40, and trading volume reached 26. The live price chart of FDRR shows these updates.
Does Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates stock pay dividends?
Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates is currently valued at 70.07. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 23.78% and USD. View the chart live to track FDRR movements.
How to buy FDRR stock?
You can buy Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates shares at the current price of 70.07. Orders are usually placed near 70.07 or 70.37, while 26 and 0.83% show market activity. Follow FDRR updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FDRR stock?
Investing in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates involves considering the yearly range 56.52 - 70.15 and current price 70.07. Many compare 3.14% and 14.10% before placing orders at 70.07 or 70.37. Explore the FDRR price chart live with daily changes.
What are Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates stock highest prices?
The highest price of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the past year was 70.15. Within 56.52 - 70.15, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 69.40 helps spot resistance levels. Track Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates performance using the live chart.
What are Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (FDRR) over the year was 56.52. Comparing it with the current 70.07 and 56.52 - 70.15 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FDRR moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FDRR stock split?
Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 69.40, and 23.78% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 69.40
- Open
- 69.49
- Bid
- 70.07
- Ask
- 70.37
- Low
- 69.39
- High
- 70.07
- Volume
- 26
- Daily Change
- 0.97%
- Month Change
- 3.14%
- 6 Months Change
- 14.10%
- Year Change
- 23.78%