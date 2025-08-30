- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
FDG: American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF
FDG exchange rate has changed by 1.51% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 134.91 and at a high of 136.20.
Follow American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FDG News
- Best ETFs to Invest In, According to AI Analyst, 7/10/2026 - TipRanks.com
- 3 ETFs to Bank On, According to AI Analyst — July 7, 2026 - TipRanks.com
- 3 Reasons To Stick With Growth Stocks In Rotating Markets
- FDG: Sluggish Q1 Amidst Market Chaos, Downgrade To Hold (NYSEARCA:FDG)
- Is Your Portfolio Too Tech-Heavy?
- Maintain A Growth Equity Engine In A Multi-Asset Income Strategy
- FDG: Worth Buying The Dip On AI Worries (NYSEARCA:FDG)
- Factor And Style Risk: Taming The Hidden Hazard To Core Equity Returns
- Amazon's Cloud Growth Tied To AI Advances, Analyst Says - Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)
- FDG: One Of The Few Outperformers In 2025 (NYSEARCA:FDG)
- FDG: Finding The Right Equity Mix (NYSEARCA:FDG)
- FDG: Nontransparent ETF Quality Holdings High Beta, Unconvincing Returns (NYSEARCA:FDG)
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FDG stock price today?
American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF stock is priced at 135.46 today. It trades within 134.91 - 136.20, yesterday's close was 133.44, and trading volume reached 18. The live price chart of FDG shows these updates.
Does American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF stock pay dividends?
American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF is currently valued at 135.46. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 14.04% and USD. View the chart live to track FDG movements.
How to buy FDG stock?
You can buy American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF shares at the current price of 135.46. Orders are usually placed near 135.46 or 135.76, while 18 and 0.30% show market activity. Follow FDG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FDG stock?
Investing in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF involves considering the yearly range 108.74 - 141.45 and current price 135.46. Many compare 6.50% and 14.90% before placing orders at 135.46 or 135.76. Explore the FDG price chart live with daily changes.
What are American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF in the past year was 141.45. Within 108.74 - 141.45, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 133.44 helps spot resistance levels. Track American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF performance using the live chart.
What are American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (FDG) over the year was 108.74. Comparing it with the current 135.46 and 108.74 - 141.45 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FDG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FDG stock split?
American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 133.44, and 14.04% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 133.44
- Open
- 135.06
- Bid
- 135.46
- Ask
- 135.76
- Low
- 134.91
- High
- 136.20
- Volume
- 18
- Daily Change
- 1.51%
- Month Change
- 6.50%
- 6 Months Change
- 14.90%
- Year Change
- 14.04%