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FCVT: First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF
FCVT exchange rate has changed by 1.06% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 50.16 and at a high of 50.70.
Follow First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FCVT stock price today?
First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF stock is priced at 50.50 today. It trades within 50.16 - 50.70, yesterday's close was 49.97, and trading volume reached 136. The live price chart of FCVT shows these updates.
Does First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF stock pay dividends?
First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF is currently valued at 50.50. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 26.06% and USD. View the chart live to track FCVT movements.
How to buy FCVT stock?
You can buy First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF shares at the current price of 50.50. Orders are usually placed near 50.50 or 50.80, while 136 and -0.39% show market activity. Follow FCVT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FCVT stock?
Investing in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF involves considering the yearly range 40.06 - 54.90 and current price 50.50. Many compare 3.21% and 10.77% before placing orders at 50.50 or 50.80. Explore the FCVT price chart live with daily changes.
What are First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF in the past year was 54.90. Within 40.06 - 54.90, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 49.97 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF performance using the live chart.
What are First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (FCVT) over the year was 40.06. Comparing it with the current 50.50 and 40.06 - 54.90 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FCVT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FCVT stock split?
First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 49.97, and 26.06% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 49.97
- Open
- 50.70
- Bid
- 50.50
- Ask
- 50.80
- Low
- 50.16
- High
- 50.70
- Volume
- 136
- Daily Change
- 1.06%
- Month Change
- 3.21%
- 6 Months Change
- 10.77%
- Year Change
- 26.06%