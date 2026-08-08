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FCUS: Tidal ETF Trust II Pinnacle Focused Opportunities ETF
FCUS exchange rate has changed by 0.16% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 36.30 and at a high of 37.11.
Follow Tidal ETF Trust II Pinnacle Focused Opportunities ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FCUS stock price today?
Tidal ETF Trust II Pinnacle Focused Opportunities ETF stock is priced at 37.04 today. It trades within 36.30 - 37.11, yesterday's close was 36.98, and trading volume reached 8. The live price chart of FCUS shows these updates.
Does Tidal ETF Trust II Pinnacle Focused Opportunities ETF stock pay dividends?
Tidal ETF Trust II Pinnacle Focused Opportunities ETF is currently valued at 37.04. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -2.47% and USD. View the chart live to track FCUS movements.
How to buy FCUS stock?
You can buy Tidal ETF Trust II Pinnacle Focused Opportunities ETF shares at the current price of 37.04. Orders are usually placed near 37.04 or 37.34, while 8 and 1.29% show market activity. Follow FCUS updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FCUS stock?
Investing in Tidal ETF Trust II Pinnacle Focused Opportunities ETF involves considering the yearly range 32.28 - 47.49 and current price 37.04. Many compare 4.28% and -5.75% before placing orders at 37.04 or 37.34. Explore the FCUS price chart live with daily changes.
What are Tidal ETF Trust II Pinnacle Focused Opportunities ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Tidal ETF Trust II Pinnacle Focused Opportunities ETF in the past year was 47.49. Within 32.28 - 47.49, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 36.98 helps spot resistance levels. Track Tidal ETF Trust II Pinnacle Focused Opportunities ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Tidal ETF Trust II Pinnacle Focused Opportunities ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Tidal ETF Trust II Pinnacle Focused Opportunities ETF (FCUS) over the year was 32.28. Comparing it with the current 37.04 and 32.28 - 47.49 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FCUS moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FCUS stock split?
Tidal ETF Trust II Pinnacle Focused Opportunities ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 36.98, and -2.47% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 36.98
- Open
- 36.57
- Bid
- 37.04
- Ask
- 37.34
- Low
- 36.30
- High
- 37.11
- Volume
- 8
- Daily Change
- 0.16%
- Month Change
- 4.28%
- 6 Months Change
- -5.75%
- Year Change
- -2.47%