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FCOR: Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF

46.45 USD 0.12 (0.26%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

FCOR exchange rate has changed by 0.26% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 46.39 and at a high of 46.48.

Follow Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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FCOR News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is FCOR stock price today?

Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF stock is priced at 46.45 today. It trades within 46.39 - 46.48, yesterday's close was 46.33, and trading volume reached 31. The live price chart of FCOR shows these updates.

Does Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF stock pay dividends?

Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF is currently valued at 46.45. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.65% and USD. View the chart live to track FCOR movements.

How to buy FCOR stock?

You can buy Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF shares at the current price of 46.45. Orders are usually placed near 46.45 or 46.75, while 31 and 0.13% show market activity. Follow FCOR updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into FCOR stock?

Investing in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 46.11 - 48.73 and current price 46.45. Many compare 0.41% and -3.31% before placing orders at 46.45 or 46.75. Explore the FCOR price chart live with daily changes.

What are Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF in the past year was 48.73. Within 46.11 - 48.73, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 46.33 helps spot resistance levels. Track Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (FCOR) over the year was 46.11. Comparing it with the current 46.45 and 46.11 - 48.73 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FCOR moves on the chart live for more details.

When did FCOR stock split?

Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 46.33, and -1.65% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
46.39 46.48
Year Range
46.11 48.73
Previous Close
46.33
Open
46.39
Bid
46.45
Ask
46.75
Low
46.39
High
46.48
Volume
31
Daily Change
0.26%
Month Change
0.41%
6 Months Change
-3.31%
Year Change
-1.65%
08 August, Saturday
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