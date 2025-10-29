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FCEF: First Trust Income Opportunities ETF
FCEF exchange rate has changed by 0.46% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.02 and at a high of 24.16.
Follow First Trust Income Opportunities ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FCEF News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FCEF stock price today?
First Trust Income Opportunities ETF stock is priced at 24.16 today. It trades within 24.02 - 24.16, yesterday's close was 24.05, and trading volume reached 78. The live price chart of FCEF shows these updates.
Does First Trust Income Opportunities ETF stock pay dividends?
First Trust Income Opportunities ETF is currently valued at 24.16. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 5.73% and USD. View the chart live to track FCEF movements.
How to buy FCEF stock?
You can buy First Trust Income Opportunities ETF shares at the current price of 24.16. Orders are usually placed near 24.16 or 24.46, while 78 and 0.12% show market activity. Follow FCEF updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FCEF stock?
Investing in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF involves considering the yearly range 21.95 - 24.16 and current price 24.16. Many compare 1.68% and 1.73% before placing orders at 24.16 or 24.46. Explore the FCEF price chart live with daily changes.
What are First Trust Income Opportunities ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF in the past year was 24.16. Within 21.95 - 24.16, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 24.05 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust Income Opportunities ETF performance using the live chart.
What are First Trust Income Opportunities ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (FCEF) over the year was 21.95. Comparing it with the current 24.16 and 21.95 - 24.16 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FCEF moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FCEF stock split?
First Trust Income Opportunities ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 24.05, and 5.73% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 24.05
- Open
- 24.13
- Bid
- 24.16
- Ask
- 24.46
- Low
- 24.02
- High
- 24.16
- Volume
- 78
- Daily Change
- 0.46%
- Month Change
- 1.68%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.73%
- Year Change
- 5.73%