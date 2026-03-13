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FCAL: First Trust California Municipal High income ETF

48.97 USD 0.19 (0.39%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

FCAL exchange rate has changed by 0.39% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 48.84 and at a high of 48.97.

Follow First Trust California Municipal High income ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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FCAL News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is FCAL stock price today?

First Trust California Municipal High income ETF stock is priced at 48.97 today. It trades within 48.84 - 48.97, yesterday's close was 48.78, and trading volume reached 17. The live price chart of FCAL shows these updates.

Does First Trust California Municipal High income ETF stock pay dividends?

First Trust California Municipal High income ETF is currently valued at 48.97. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 2.43% and USD. View the chart live to track FCAL movements.

How to buy FCAL stock?

You can buy First Trust California Municipal High income ETF shares at the current price of 48.97. Orders are usually placed near 48.97 or 49.27, while 17 and 0.04% show market activity. Follow FCAL updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into FCAL stock?

Investing in First Trust California Municipal High income ETF involves considering the yearly range 47.65 - 50.12 and current price 48.97. Many compare 0.60% and -2.24% before placing orders at 48.97 or 49.27. Explore the FCAL price chart live with daily changes.

What are First Trust California Municipal High income ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of First Trust California Municipal High income ETF in the past year was 50.12. Within 47.65 - 50.12, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 48.78 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust California Municipal High income ETF performance using the live chart.

What are First Trust California Municipal High income ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of First Trust California Municipal High income ETF (FCAL) over the year was 47.65. Comparing it with the current 48.97 and 47.65 - 50.12 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FCAL moves on the chart live for more details.

When did FCAL stock split?

First Trust California Municipal High income ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 48.78, and 2.43% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
48.84 48.97
Year Range
47.65 50.12
Previous Close
48.78
Open
48.95
Bid
48.97
Ask
49.27
Low
48.84
High
48.97
Volume
17
Daily Change
0.39%
Month Change
0.60%
6 Months Change
-2.24%
Year Change
2.43%
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