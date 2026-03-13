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FCAL: First Trust California Municipal High income ETF
FCAL exchange rate has changed by 0.39% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 48.84 and at a high of 48.97.
Follow First Trust California Municipal High income ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FCAL News
- Cumberland's Monday Memo
- Munis Carry Outperformance Into The Summer
- Thoughts From The Municipal Bond Desk
- The Muni Brief: What's The Weather Going To Be?
- Municipal Midyear Outlook: Room To Run As Demand Drives The Market
- The Muni Brief: Big Flows, Low Drama
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed-Income Monitor: June 2026
- Midyear Fixed Income Outlook: Tighter Spreads, Wider Opportunities
- The Muni Brief: NYC's Pied-à-Terre Tax
- How Well Do You Understand Yield? A Guide For Investors
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed-Income Monitor: May 2026
- 'Boring' Municipal Bonds May Be Anything But In Today's Market
- Thoughts From The Municipal Bond Desk - Muni Credit Conditions Resilient
- Capital Markets Outlook Q2 2026: At The Intersection Of AI And All The Other Stuff
- Q2 2026 Fixed Income Perspectives
- Q1 2026 Municipal Credit - A Turn in Credit Quality? War, Federal Funding And Risky Assets
- Munis In Focus: A Q1 2026 Recap
- Tax-Loss Harvesting With Bonds Vs. Stocks: Different Rules, Same Goal
- Thoughts From The Municipal Bond Desk
- 3 Reasons Why It Pays To Be Active As A Muni Investor
- War And Bonds
- How Active Management Can Capture Yield In Today's Bond Environment
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed-Income Monitor: March 2026
- Thoughts From The Muni Desk
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FCAL stock price today?
First Trust California Municipal High income ETF stock is priced at 48.97 today. It trades within 48.84 - 48.97, yesterday's close was 48.78, and trading volume reached 17. The live price chart of FCAL shows these updates.
Does First Trust California Municipal High income ETF stock pay dividends?
First Trust California Municipal High income ETF is currently valued at 48.97. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 2.43% and USD. View the chart live to track FCAL movements.
How to buy FCAL stock?
You can buy First Trust California Municipal High income ETF shares at the current price of 48.97. Orders are usually placed near 48.97 or 49.27, while 17 and 0.04% show market activity. Follow FCAL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FCAL stock?
Investing in First Trust California Municipal High income ETF involves considering the yearly range 47.65 - 50.12 and current price 48.97. Many compare 0.60% and -2.24% before placing orders at 48.97 or 49.27. Explore the FCAL price chart live with daily changes.
What are First Trust California Municipal High income ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of First Trust California Municipal High income ETF in the past year was 50.12. Within 47.65 - 50.12, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 48.78 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust California Municipal High income ETF performance using the live chart.
What are First Trust California Municipal High income ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of First Trust California Municipal High income ETF (FCAL) over the year was 47.65. Comparing it with the current 48.97 and 47.65 - 50.12 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FCAL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FCAL stock split?
First Trust California Municipal High income ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 48.78, and 2.43% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 48.78
- Open
- 48.95
- Bid
- 48.97
- Ask
- 49.27
- Low
- 48.84
- High
- 48.97
- Volume
- 17
- Daily Change
- 0.39%
- Month Change
- 0.60%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.24%
- Year Change
- 2.43%