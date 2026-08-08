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FBOT: Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF
FBOT exchange rate has changed by 1.95% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 39.95 and at a high of 40.29.
Follow Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FBOT stock price today?
Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF stock is priced at 40.29 today. It trades within 39.95 - 40.29, yesterday's close was 39.52, and trading volume reached 44. The live price chart of FBOT shows these updates.
Does Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF stock pay dividends?
Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF is currently valued at 40.29. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 30.18% and USD. View the chart live to track FBOT movements.
How to buy FBOT stock?
You can buy Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF shares at the current price of 40.29. Orders are usually placed near 40.29 or 40.59, while 44 and 0.78% show market activity. Follow FBOT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FBOT stock?
Investing in Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF involves considering the yearly range 30.45 - 40.71 and current price 40.29. Many compare 5.89% and 10.93% before placing orders at 40.29 or 40.59. Explore the FBOT price chart live with daily changes.
What are Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF in the past year was 40.71. Within 30.45 - 40.71, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 39.52 helps spot resistance levels. Track Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF (FBOT) over the year was 30.45. Comparing it with the current 40.29 and 30.45 - 40.71 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FBOT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FBOT stock split?
Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 39.52, and 30.18% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 39.52
- Open
- 39.98
- Bid
- 40.29
- Ask
- 40.59
- Low
- 39.95
- High
- 40.29
- Volume
- 44
- Daily Change
- 1.95%
- Month Change
- 5.89%
- 6 Months Change
- 10.93%
- Year Change
- 30.18%