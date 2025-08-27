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FBCV: Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF
FBCV exchange rate has changed by 0.35% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 42.24 and at a high of 42.59.
Follow Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FBCV News
- Value Stocks: The Cash Flow Case For A Continuing Comeback
- In An Unsettled World, Value Investing Can Add A Layer Of Defense
- The Great Rotation: Why The Recent Value Rally Is Ready To Resume
- Adding AI Resilience To Equity Portfolios
- Why An Income-Centric Approach Matters For Investing In Retirement
- Best ETFs to Invest In, According to AI Analyst, 4/15/2026 - TipRanks.com
- Time To Consider Value?
- Market Pullback: Healthy Reset, Not Bursting Stock Bubble
- Equity Market Outlook Q4 2025 - Yes, There’s Still Room To Run
- Dividend Investing: Thinking Beyond The Vanilla Approach
- Value Investing In Volatile Times: Strategies For A Shifting Landscape
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FBCV stock price today?
Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF stock is priced at 42.55 today. It trades within 42.24 - 42.59, yesterday's close was 42.40, and trading volume reached 50. The live price chart of FBCV shows these updates.
Does Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF stock pay dividends?
Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF is currently valued at 42.55. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 26.15% and USD. View the chart live to track FBCV movements.
How to buy FBCV stock?
You can buy Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF shares at the current price of 42.55. Orders are usually placed near 42.55 or 42.85, while 50 and 0.73% show market activity. Follow FBCV updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FBCV stock?
Investing in Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF involves considering the yearly range 33.43 - 42.61 and current price 42.55. Many compare 0.83% and 13.01% before placing orders at 42.55 or 42.85. Explore the FBCV price chart live with daily changes.
What are Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF in the past year was 42.61. Within 33.43 - 42.61, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 42.40 helps spot resistance levels. Track Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF (FBCV) over the year was 33.43. Comparing it with the current 42.55 and 33.43 - 42.61 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FBCV moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FBCV stock split?
Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 42.40, and 26.15% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 42.40
- Open
- 42.24
- Bid
- 42.55
- Ask
- 42.85
- Low
- 42.24
- High
- 42.59
- Volume
- 50
- Daily Change
- 0.35%
- Month Change
- 0.83%
- 6 Months Change
- 13.01%
- Year Change
- 26.15%