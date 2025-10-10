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FBCG: Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF
FBCG exchange rate has changed by 1.18% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 62.24 and at a high of 62.89.
Follow Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FBCG News
- Miller Value Deep Value Select Q2 2026 Commentary
- Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund Q2 2026 Commentary
- FBCG ETF: A Hyper-Concentrated Active Management On The Russell 1000 (BATS:FBCG)
- Looking for ETFs? AI Analyst Bets on These 3 Standout Funds, 6/23/26 - TipRanks.com
- CGGR’s Balanced Portfolio Strategy May Struggle In 2026 (Rating Downgraded)
- 3 Reasons To Stick With Growth Stocks In Rotating Markets
- Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund Q1 2026 Commentary (FBGRX)
- FBCG: Bluechip Growth Investing Can Help Earn Market-Beating Returns (BATS:FBCG)
- Is Your Portfolio Too Tech-Heavy?
- Maintain A Growth Equity Engine In A Multi-Asset Income Strategy
- CNEQ: High-Conviction Growth ETF With An Excellent Start (NYSEARCA:CNEQ)
- Factor And Style Risk: Taming The Hidden Hazard To Core Equity Returns
- Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Q3 2025 Commentary (FBCG)
- FBCG: Growth Strategy Worth Shortlisting, But Risk-Adjusted Returns Are A Problem (FBCG)
- FBCG ETF: Blue-Chip Growth Allocation, Mixed Performance/Volatility Picture (BATS:FBCG)
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FBCG stock price today?
Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF stock is priced at 62.85 today. It trades within 62.24 - 62.89, yesterday's close was 62.12, and trading volume reached 884. The live price chart of FBCG shows these updates.
Does Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF stock pay dividends?
Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF is currently valued at 62.85. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 25.70% and USD. View the chart live to track FBCG movements.
How to buy FBCG stock?
You can buy Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF shares at the current price of 62.85. Orders are usually placed near 62.85 or 63.15, while 884 and 0.38% show market activity. Follow FBCG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FBCG stock?
Investing in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF involves considering the yearly range 47.60 - 64.27 and current price 62.85. Many compare 4.73% and 20.59% before placing orders at 62.85 or 63.15. Explore the FBCG price chart live with daily changes.
What are Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the past year was 64.27. Within 47.60 - 64.27, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 62.12 helps spot resistance levels. Track Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) over the year was 47.60. Comparing it with the current 62.85 and 47.60 - 64.27 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FBCG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FBCG stock split?
Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 62.12, and 25.70% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 62.12
- Open
- 62.61
- Bid
- 62.85
- Ask
- 63.15
- Low
- 62.24
- High
- 62.89
- Volume
- 884
- Daily Change
- 1.18%
- Month Change
- 4.73%
- 6 Months Change
- 20.59%
- Year Change
- 25.70%