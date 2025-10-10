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FBCG: Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF

62.85 USD 0.73 (1.18%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

FBCG exchange rate has changed by 1.18% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 62.24 and at a high of 62.89.

Follow Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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FBCG News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is FBCG stock price today?

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF stock is priced at 62.85 today. It trades within 62.24 - 62.89, yesterday's close was 62.12, and trading volume reached 884. The live price chart of FBCG shows these updates.

Does Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF stock pay dividends?

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF is currently valued at 62.85. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 25.70% and USD. View the chart live to track FBCG movements.

How to buy FBCG stock?

You can buy Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF shares at the current price of 62.85. Orders are usually placed near 62.85 or 63.15, while 884 and 0.38% show market activity. Follow FBCG updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into FBCG stock?

Investing in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF involves considering the yearly range 47.60 - 64.27 and current price 62.85. Many compare 4.73% and 20.59% before placing orders at 62.85 or 63.15. Explore the FBCG price chart live with daily changes.

What are Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the past year was 64.27. Within 47.60 - 64.27, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 62.12 helps spot resistance levels. Track Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) over the year was 47.60. Comparing it with the current 62.85 and 47.60 - 64.27 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FBCG moves on the chart live for more details.

When did FBCG stock split?

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 62.12, and 25.70% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
62.24 62.89
Year Range
47.60 64.27
Previous Close
62.12
Open
62.61
Bid
62.85
Ask
63.15
Low
62.24
High
62.89
Volume
884
Daily Change
1.18%
Month Change
4.73%
6 Months Change
20.59%
Year Change
25.70%
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