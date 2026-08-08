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FAUG: FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August
FAUG exchange rate has changed by 0.07% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 57.40 and at a high of 57.45.
Follow FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FAUG stock price today?
FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August stock is priced at 57.40 today. It trades within 57.40 - 57.45, yesterday's close was 57.36, and trading volume reached 17. The live price chart of FAUG shows these updates.
Does FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August stock pay dividends?
FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August is currently valued at 57.40. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 13.93% and USD. View the chart live to track FAUG movements.
How to buy FAUG stock?
You can buy FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August shares at the current price of 57.40. Orders are usually placed near 57.40 or 57.70, while 17 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow FAUG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FAUG stock?
Investing in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August involves considering the yearly range 50.32 - 57.45 and current price 57.40. Many compare 0.33% and 8.08% before placing orders at 57.40 or 57.70. Explore the FAUG price chart live with daily changes.
What are FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August stock highest prices?
The highest price of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August in the past year was 57.45. Within 50.32 - 57.45, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 57.36 helps spot resistance levels. Track FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August performance using the live chart.
What are FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August (FAUG) over the year was 50.32. Comparing it with the current 57.40 and 50.32 - 57.45 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FAUG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FAUG stock split?
FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 57.36, and 13.93% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 57.36
- Open
- 57.40
- Bid
- 57.40
- Ask
- 57.70
- Low
- 57.40
- High
- 57.45
- Volume
- 17
- Daily Change
- 0.07%
- Month Change
- 0.33%
- 6 Months Change
- 8.08%
- Year Change
- 13.93%