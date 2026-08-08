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FAPR: FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April
FAPR exchange rate has changed by 0.23% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 47.59 and at a high of 47.71.
Follow FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FAPR stock price today?
FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April stock is priced at 47.68 today. It trades within 47.59 - 47.71, yesterday's close was 47.57, and trading volume reached 14. The live price chart of FAPR shows these updates.
Does FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April stock pay dividends?
FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April is currently valued at 47.68. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 11.06% and USD. View the chart live to track FAPR movements.
How to buy FAPR stock?
You can buy FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April shares at the current price of 47.68. Orders are usually placed near 47.68 or 47.98, while 14 and 0.19% show market activity. Follow FAPR updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FAPR stock?
Investing in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April involves considering the yearly range 42.83 - 47.71 and current price 47.68. Many compare 1.00% and 6.50% before placing orders at 47.68 or 47.98. Explore the FAPR price chart live with daily changes.
What are FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April stock highest prices?
The highest price of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April in the past year was 47.71. Within 42.83 - 47.71, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 47.57 helps spot resistance levels. Track FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April performance using the live chart.
What are FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April (FAPR) over the year was 42.83. Comparing it with the current 47.68 and 42.83 - 47.71 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FAPR moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FAPR stock split?
FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 47.57, and 11.06% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 47.57
- Open
- 47.59
- Bid
- 47.68
- Ask
- 47.98
- Low
- 47.59
- High
- 47.71
- Volume
- 14
- Daily Change
- 0.23%
- Month Change
- 1.00%
- 6 Months Change
- 6.50%
- Year Change
- 11.06%