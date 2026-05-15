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FALN: iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF
FALN exchange rate has changed by 0.22% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 26.96 and at a high of 27.01.
Follow iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FALN News
- Credit Says The Capital Goods Recession Story Doesn’t Hold Up
- 4 Themes For Fixed Income: The Themes Driving Bond Markets
- The Resilient Rally: Can Markets Continue To Climb Amid Uncertainty?
- Build A Better Path, Part 2: 3-Dimensional Investing
- Bond Markets Getting Oversold; Fed Funds Futures Indicate FOMC Will Stand Pat On July 29
- The Credit Market Lens: Rich Spreads, Cheap Treasuries, And An Incomplete Explanation
- Fixed Income Outlook Q3 2026: Looking To The Data When Visibility Is Low
- The Credit Market Lens: A Higher Bar For Earnings Season
- Q3 2026 Fixed Income Perspectives
- The Credit Market Lens: A Growing Divide In Leveraged Finance
- The Week The AI Trade Broke, And Why The Data Says 'Rotation,' Not 'Recession'
- Warsh's Dot-Plot Pivot Recalibrates Duration Risk In Investment-Grade Bonds
- Forget The Macro Narrative, Look At The Cross-Section
- Aligned Incentives: Our Key To Navigating The Diverse High Yield Market
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed-Income Monitor: June 2026
- Opportunities Emerge In A Higher-Yield World
- Rupture And Resilience
- Energy Credit Market Returns Reflect Sector Discipline
- Monthly Macro Monitor: Nothing To See Here
- IFLN: Mandate Change (Rating Upgrade) (NYSEARCA:IFLN)
- Measuring What Matters In Public And Private Fixed Income
- AI Credit Expansion: Assessing The Micro And Macro Risks
- The AI Buildout Is Causing Record Bond Issuances, Including In Canada
- How Well Do You Understand Yield? A Guide For Investors
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FALN stock price today?
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock is priced at 26.99 today. It trades within 26.96 - 27.01, yesterday's close was 26.93, and trading volume reached 399. The live price chart of FALN shows these updates.
Does iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF is currently valued at 26.99. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.41% and USD. View the chart live to track FALN movements.
How to buy FALN stock?
You can buy iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF shares at the current price of 26.99. Orders are usually placed near 26.99 or 27.29, while 399 and -0.07% show market activity. Follow FALN updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FALN stock?
Investing in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 26.37 - 27.79 and current price 26.99. Many compare 0.60% and -1.35% before placing orders at 26.99 or 27.29. Explore the FALN price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the past year was 27.79. Within 26.37 - 27.79, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 26.93 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) over the year was 26.37. Comparing it with the current 26.99 and 26.37 - 27.79 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FALN moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FALN stock split?
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 26.93, and -0.41% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 26.93
- Open
- 27.01
- Bid
- 26.99
- Ask
- 27.29
- Low
- 26.96
- High
- 27.01
- Volume
- 399
- Daily Change
- 0.22%
- Month Change
- 0.60%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.35%
- Year Change
- -0.41%