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FALN: iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

26.99 USD 0.06 (0.22%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

FALN exchange rate has changed by 0.22% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 26.96 and at a high of 27.01.

Follow iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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FALN News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is FALN stock price today?

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock is priced at 26.99 today. It trades within 26.96 - 27.01, yesterday's close was 26.93, and trading volume reached 399. The live price chart of FALN shows these updates.

Does iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock pay dividends?

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF is currently valued at 26.99. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.41% and USD. View the chart live to track FALN movements.

How to buy FALN stock?

You can buy iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF shares at the current price of 26.99. Orders are usually placed near 26.99 or 27.29, while 399 and -0.07% show market activity. Follow FALN updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into FALN stock?

Investing in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 26.37 - 27.79 and current price 26.99. Many compare 0.60% and -1.35% before placing orders at 26.99 or 27.29. Explore the FALN price chart live with daily changes.

What are iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the past year was 27.79. Within 26.37 - 27.79, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 26.93 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF performance using the live chart.

What are iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) over the year was 26.37. Comparing it with the current 26.99 and 26.37 - 27.79 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FALN moves on the chart live for more details.

When did FALN stock split?

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 26.93, and -0.41% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
26.96 27.01
Year Range
26.37 27.79
Previous Close
26.93
Open
27.01
Bid
26.99
Ask
27.29
Low
26.96
High
27.01
Volume
399
Daily Change
0.22%
Month Change
0.60%
6 Months Change
-1.35%
Year Change
-0.41%
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