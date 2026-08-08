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FAI: First Trust Bloomberg Artificial Intelligence ETF
FAI exchange rate has changed by 1.85% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 54.19 and at a high of 54.62.
Follow First Trust Bloomberg Artificial Intelligence ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FAI stock price today?
First Trust Bloomberg Artificial Intelligence ETF stock is priced at 54.62 today. It trades within 54.19 - 54.62, yesterday's close was 53.63, and trading volume reached 47. The live price chart of FAI shows these updates.
Does First Trust Bloomberg Artificial Intelligence ETF stock pay dividends?
First Trust Bloomberg Artificial Intelligence ETF is currently valued at 54.62. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 39.22% and USD. View the chart live to track FAI movements.
How to buy FAI stock?
You can buy First Trust Bloomberg Artificial Intelligence ETF shares at the current price of 54.62. Orders are usually placed near 54.62 or 54.92, while 47 and 0.22% show market activity. Follow FAI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FAI stock?
Investing in First Trust Bloomberg Artificial Intelligence ETF involves considering the yearly range 35.57 - 57.87 and current price 54.62. Many compare 6.51% and 40.30% before placing orders at 54.62 or 54.92. Explore the FAI price chart live with daily changes.
What are First Trust Bloomberg Artificial Intelligence ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of First Trust Bloomberg Artificial Intelligence ETF in the past year was 57.87. Within 35.57 - 57.87, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 53.63 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust Bloomberg Artificial Intelligence ETF performance using the live chart.
What are First Trust Bloomberg Artificial Intelligence ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of First Trust Bloomberg Artificial Intelligence ETF (FAI) over the year was 35.57. Comparing it with the current 54.62 and 35.57 - 57.87 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FAI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FAI stock split?
First Trust Bloomberg Artificial Intelligence ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 53.63, and 39.22% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 53.63
- Open
- 54.50
- Bid
- 54.62
- Ask
- 54.92
- Low
- 54.19
- High
- 54.62
- Volume
- 47
- Daily Change
- 1.85%
- Month Change
- 6.51%
- 6 Months Change
- 40.30%
- Year Change
- 39.22%