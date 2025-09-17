QuotesSections
Currencies / EZET
Back to US Stock Market

EZET

34.11 USD 0.02 (0.06%)
Sector: Other Symbols Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

EZET exchange rate has changed by -0.06% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 33.63 and at a high of 34.26.

Follow dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN
Daily Range
33.63 34.26
Year Range
11.08 36.88
Previous Close
34.13
Open
34.25
Bid
34.11
Ask
34.41
Low
33.63
High
34.26
Volume
271
Daily Change
-0.06%
Month Change
4.34%
6 Months Change
140.21%
Year Change
74.83%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev