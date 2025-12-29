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EWP: iShares Inc iShares MSCI Spain ETF
EWP exchange rate has changed by 0.64% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 62.49 and at a high of 62.86.
Follow iShares Inc iShares MSCI Spain ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EWP News
- Demand For Consumer Services Has Been Volatile So Far In 2026 Due To Middle East War
- This European Stock Market Quietly Becomes A Regional Leader To Watch
- ETW: Decent For Income, But Likely To Underperform Over The Long Term (NYSE:ETW)
- Global Macro Outlook: Third Quarter 2026
- Equity Chartbooks, June 2026 - How To Escape The AI Singularity?
- Rates Spark: Spread Exposures
- ECB Between Fighting Inflation And Weaker Growth
- Market Commentary: Teetering
- The Rally Around The World
- Global Macro Outlook: Second Quarter 2026
- One Year Liberated
- Rates Spark: The EUR Curve Is At A Delicate Balance
- Weekly Commentary: Bubbles, Dams, War And Cracks
- The European Paradox: Out Of The War But Affected -- More Than The U.S. Itself (VGK)
- Spanish Momentum Slows In February
- One Of The Best Trades Of 2025 Just Got Crushed
- Spain trade embargo? Trump orders Treasury Secretary Bessent to halt dealings
- iShares MSCI Spain ETF tumbles on Trump trade threat
- Country ETFs Crushing It
- 2025 ETF Wrap-Up And What To Expect In 2026
- Global Leading Indicators, December 2025 - Broad-Based Strength
- Spain: Still Searching For Quality Rather Than Quantity-Driven Growth
- This Is The True Impact Of Maduro's Capture On The Markets
- Best-Performing Country ETFs of 2025
Frequently Asked Questions
What is EWP stock price today?
iShares Inc iShares MSCI Spain ETF stock is priced at 62.73 today. It trades within 62.49 - 62.86, yesterday's close was 62.33, and trading volume reached 203. The live price chart of EWP shows these updates.
Does iShares Inc iShares MSCI Spain ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares Inc iShares MSCI Spain ETF is currently valued at 62.73. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 12.34% and USD. View the chart live to track EWP movements.
How to buy EWP stock?
You can buy iShares Inc iShares MSCI Spain ETF shares at the current price of 62.73. Orders are usually placed near 62.73 or 63.03, while 203 and -0.03% show market activity. Follow EWP updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into EWP stock?
Investing in iShares Inc iShares MSCI Spain ETF involves considering the yearly range 51.44 - 63.02 and current price 62.73. Many compare 1.92% and 12.52% before placing orders at 62.73 or 63.03. Explore the EWP price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares Inc iShares MSCI Spain ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares Inc iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the past year was 63.02. Within 51.44 - 63.02, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 62.33 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Inc iShares MSCI Spain ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares Inc iShares MSCI Spain ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares Inc iShares MSCI Spain ETF (EWP) over the year was 51.44. Comparing it with the current 62.73 and 51.44 - 63.02 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EWP moves on the chart live for more details.
When did EWP stock split?
iShares Inc iShares MSCI Spain ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 62.33, and 12.34% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 62.33
- Open
- 62.75
- Bid
- 62.73
- Ask
- 63.03
- Low
- 62.49
- High
- 62.86
- Volume
- 203
- Daily Change
- 0.64%
- Month Change
- 1.92%
- 6 Months Change
- 12.52%
- Year Change
- 12.34%