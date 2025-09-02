- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
EWK: iShares Inc iShares MSCI Belgium ETF
EWK exchange rate has changed by 0.26% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 27.21 and at a high of 27.43.
Follow iShares Inc iShares MSCI Belgium ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EWK News
- The 2 Best (and 1 Worst) Single-Country ETFs to Buy from the World Cup’s Round of 16
- ETW: Decent For Income, But Likely To Underperform Over The Long Term (NYSE:ETW)
- This Group Of ETFs Is Brimming With Charts Near Buy Points
- Are Europe ETFs at Threat Due to Iran Crisis?
- Rates Spark: Ever Tighter Spreads For Italian Debt
- Country ETFs Crushing It
- Best And Worst Country ETFs Since Trump 2.0
Frequently Asked Questions
What is EWK stock price today?
iShares Inc iShares MSCI Belgium ETF stock is priced at 27.21 today. It trades within 27.21 - 27.43, yesterday's close was 27.14, and trading volume reached 38. The live price chart of EWK shows these updates.
Does iShares Inc iShares MSCI Belgium ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares Inc iShares MSCI Belgium ETF is currently valued at 27.21. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.02% and USD. View the chart live to track EWK movements.
How to buy EWK stock?
You can buy iShares Inc iShares MSCI Belgium ETF shares at the current price of 27.21. Orders are usually placed near 27.21 or 27.51, while 38 and -0.80% show market activity. Follow EWK updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into EWK stock?
Investing in iShares Inc iShares MSCI Belgium ETF involves considering the yearly range 23.27 - 27.73 and current price 27.21. Many compare 1.53% and 4.82% before placing orders at 27.21 or 27.51. Explore the EWK price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares Inc iShares MSCI Belgium ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares Inc iShares MSCI Belgium ETF in the past year was 27.73. Within 23.27 - 27.73, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 27.14 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Inc iShares MSCI Belgium ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares Inc iShares MSCI Belgium ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares Inc iShares MSCI Belgium ETF (EWK) over the year was 23.27. Comparing it with the current 27.21 and 23.27 - 27.73 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EWK moves on the chart live for more details.
When did EWK stock split?
iShares Inc iShares MSCI Belgium ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 27.14, and -0.02% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 27.14
- Open
- 27.43
- Bid
- 27.21
- Ask
- 27.51
- Low
- 27.21
- High
- 27.43
- Volume
- 38
- Daily Change
- 0.26%
- Month Change
- 1.53%
- 6 Months Change
- 4.82%
- Year Change
- -0.02%