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EVTR: Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF
EVTR exchange rate has changed by 0.22% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 50.16 and at a high of 50.29.
Follow Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is EVTR stock price today?
Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF stock is priced at 50.24 today. It trades within 50.16 - 50.29, yesterday's close was 50.13, and trading volume reached 380. The live price chart of EVTR shows these updates.
Does Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF is currently valued at 50.24. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -3.33% and USD. View the chart live to track EVTR movements.
How to buy EVTR stock?
You can buy Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF shares at the current price of 50.24. Orders are usually placed near 50.24 or 50.54, while 380 and -0.06% show market activity. Follow EVTR updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into EVTR stock?
Investing in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 49.50 - 52.15 and current price 50.24. Many compare 1.49% and -3.09% before placing orders at 50.24 or 50.54. Explore the EVTR price chart live with daily changes.
What are Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF in the past year was 52.15. Within 49.50 - 52.15, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 50.13 helps spot resistance levels. Track Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (EVTR) over the year was 49.50. Comparing it with the current 50.24 and 49.50 - 52.15 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EVTR moves on the chart live for more details.
When did EVTR stock split?
Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 50.13, and -3.33% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 50.13
- Open
- 50.27
- Bid
- 50.24
- Ask
- 50.54
- Low
- 50.16
- High
- 50.29
- Volume
- 380
- Daily Change
- 0.22%
- Month Change
- 1.49%
- 6 Months Change
- -3.09%
- Year Change
- -3.33%