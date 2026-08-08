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EVSD: Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF
EVSD exchange rate has changed by 0.12% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 50.78 and at a high of 50.86.
Follow Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is EVSD stock price today?
Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF stock is priced at 50.82 today. It trades within 50.78 - 50.86, yesterday's close was 50.76, and trading volume reached 151. The live price chart of EVSD shows these updates.
Does Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF stock pay dividends?
Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF is currently valued at 50.82. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.53% and USD. View the chart live to track EVSD movements.
How to buy EVSD stock?
You can buy Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF shares at the current price of 50.82. Orders are usually placed near 50.82 or 51.12, while 151 and -0.06% show market activity. Follow EVSD updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into EVSD stock?
Investing in Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF involves considering the yearly range 50.61 - 51.70 and current price 50.82. Many compare 0.24% and -1.24% before placing orders at 50.82 or 51.12. Explore the EVSD price chart live with daily changes.
What are Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF in the past year was 51.70. Within 50.61 - 51.70, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 50.76 helps spot resistance levels. Track Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF (EVSD) over the year was 50.61. Comparing it with the current 50.82 and 50.61 - 51.70 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EVSD moves on the chart live for more details.
When did EVSD stock split?
Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 50.76, and -1.53% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 50.76
- Open
- 50.85
- Bid
- 50.82
- Ask
- 51.12
- Low
- 50.78
- High
- 50.86
- Volume
- 151
- Daily Change
- 0.12%
- Month Change
- 0.24%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.24%
- Year Change
- -1.53%