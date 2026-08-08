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EVIM: Morgan Stanley ETF Trust Eaton Vance Intermediate Municipal Inc
EVIM exchange rate has changed by 0.06% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 52.57 and at a high of 52.63.
Follow Morgan Stanley ETF Trust Eaton Vance Intermediate Municipal Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is EVIM stock price today?
Morgan Stanley ETF Trust Eaton Vance Intermediate Municipal Inc stock is priced at 52.59 today. It trades within 52.57 - 52.63, yesterday's close was 52.56, and trading volume reached 37. The live price chart of EVIM shows these updates.
Does Morgan Stanley ETF Trust Eaton Vance Intermediate Municipal Inc stock pay dividends?
Morgan Stanley ETF Trust Eaton Vance Intermediate Municipal Inc is currently valued at 52.59. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -2.59% and USD. View the chart live to track EVIM movements.
How to buy EVIM stock?
You can buy Morgan Stanley ETF Trust Eaton Vance Intermediate Municipal Inc shares at the current price of 52.59. Orders are usually placed near 52.59 or 52.89, while 37 and -0.04% show market activity. Follow EVIM updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into EVIM stock?
Investing in Morgan Stanley ETF Trust Eaton Vance Intermediate Municipal Inc involves considering the yearly range 52.22 - 54.21 and current price 52.59. Many compare 0.48% and -2.48% before placing orders at 52.59 or 52.89. Explore the EVIM price chart live with daily changes.
What are Morgan Stanley ETF Trust Eaton Vance Intermediate Municipal Inc stock highest prices?
The highest price of Morgan Stanley ETF Trust Eaton Vance Intermediate Municipal Inc in the past year was 54.21. Within 52.22 - 54.21, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 52.56 helps spot resistance levels. Track Morgan Stanley ETF Trust Eaton Vance Intermediate Municipal Inc performance using the live chart.
What are Morgan Stanley ETF Trust Eaton Vance Intermediate Municipal Inc stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Morgan Stanley ETF Trust Eaton Vance Intermediate Municipal Inc (EVIM) over the year was 52.22. Comparing it with the current 52.59 and 52.22 - 54.21 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EVIM moves on the chart live for more details.
When did EVIM stock split?
Morgan Stanley ETF Trust Eaton Vance Intermediate Municipal Inc has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 52.56, and -2.59% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 52.56
- Open
- 52.61
- Bid
- 52.59
- Ask
- 52.89
- Low
- 52.57
- High
- 52.63
- Volume
- 37
- Daily Change
- 0.06%
- Month Change
- 0.48%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.48%
- Year Change
- -2.59%