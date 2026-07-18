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EURL: Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares
EURL exchange rate has changed by 2.48% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 51.67 and at a high of 52.24.
Follow Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EURL News
- Weekly Commentary: Bessent's Gambit
- Manufacturing Growth Returns To ASEAN Region As U.S. Factories Report Slowdown
- Rates Spark: Rates Are Seeking New Levels To Settle
- Eurozone Inflation Rises Only Modestly In July
- Rates Spark: Recalibrating Rate Assumptions
- Eurozone Economy Motors On Despite Middle East War
- Rates Spark: A Fed Hike Could Shake Sentiment
- Escalating Middle East Tensions Shift The Balance Of Risk
- Rates Spark: Either Way, The Fed Will Surprise
- Eurozone Flash PMI Signals Renewed Growth In July As Price Pressures Cool
- Flash PMIs Signal Faster Growth Across Developed Economies, Price Concerns Cloud Outlook
- Weekly Commentary: Bond Yield Breakout
- The ECB's Energy Shock Dilemma
- Eurozone PMI: Stronger Data, Growing Doubts
- Rates Spark: Oil Drives Rates More Than ECB Speak
- Lagarde's Comments At The Press Conference Clearly Point To September Rate Hike
- ECB Keeps Interest Rates On Hold, Avoids Rattling Markets
- Rates Spark: ECB Ready To Hike, Just Not Today
- Flash PMI Surveys To Help Assess Ongoing War Impact
- July ECB Cheat Sheet: No Lull In Sight
- Eurozone Credit Demand Holds Up Better Than Expected Under Middle East Uncertainty
- Rates Spark: Testing New Highs
- Fixed Income Outlook Q3 2026: Looking To The Data When Visibility Is Low
- Weekly Commentary: Sloppy
Frequently Asked Questions
What is EURL stock price today?
Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares stock is priced at 52.05 today. It trades within 51.67 - 52.24, yesterday's close was 50.79, and trading volume reached 30. The live price chart of EURL shows these updates.
Does Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares stock pay dividends?
Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares is currently valued at 52.05. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 58.11% and USD. View the chart live to track EURL movements.
How to buy EURL stock?
You can buy Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares shares at the current price of 52.05. Orders are usually placed near 52.05 or 52.35, while 30 and -0.29% show market activity. Follow EURL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into EURL stock?
Investing in Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares involves considering the yearly range 32.63 - 52.24 and current price 52.05. Many compare 6.31% and 10.14% before placing orders at 52.05 or 52.35. Explore the EURL price chart live with daily changes.
What are Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares stock highest prices?
The highest price of Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares in the past year was 52.24. Within 32.63 - 52.24, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 50.79 helps spot resistance levels. Track Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares performance using the live chart.
What are Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares (EURL) over the year was 32.63. Comparing it with the current 52.05 and 32.63 - 52.24 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EURL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did EURL stock split?
Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 50.79, and 58.11% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 50.79
- Open
- 52.20
- Bid
- 52.05
- Ask
- 52.35
- Low
- 51.67
- High
- 52.24
- Volume
- 30
- Daily Change
- 2.48%
- Month Change
- 6.31%
- 6 Months Change
- 10.14%
- Year Change
- 58.11%