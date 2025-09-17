QuotesSections
ESLAW
ESLAW: Estrella Immunopharma Inc - Warrant

0.0500 USD 0.0000 (0.00%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

ESLAW exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.0500 and at a high of 0.0500.

Follow Estrella Immunopharma Inc - Warrant dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
0.0500 0.0500
Year Range
0.0305 0.1910
Previous Close
0.0500
Open
0.0500
Bid
0.0500
Ask
0.0530
Low
0.0500
High
0.0500
Volume
1
Daily Change
0.00%
Month Change
-12.89%
6 Months Change
-43.50%
Year Change
-45.05%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev