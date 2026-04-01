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ESGG: FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund
ESGG exchange rate has changed by 2.79% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 236.17 and at a high of 239.11.
Follow FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ESGG News
- Global PMI Data Point To Sustained Manufacturing Spurt In July, Momentum Slows High Prices
- Behind The Index: How Only 1 In 8 Of 35,000 Stocks Makes It Into FTSE All-World Index
- Sustainable Investment Insights - Bi-Annual Report: July 2026
- Global Wealth Research - July 2026
- Demand For Consumer Services Has Been Volatile So Far In 2026 Due To Middle East War
- Global Market Perspectives Q3 2026: The New Exceptionalism
- Global Leading Indicators, June 2026 - Downturn Confirmed
- Global Growth Hits Highest Since February Amid Strengthening Service Sector Expansion
- Global PMI Shows Sustained Manufacturing Growth Surge, But Future Optimism Fades
- Global Exports Downturn Deepens In May As War Hits Trade In Services
- Consumer Service Providers Suffer Sharpest Hit Of All Business Sectors Since War Outbreak
- S&P Global Services PMI: Slower Expansion In May
- Markets Rally As IPO Momentum Builds
- Trump-Xi Summit 2026: Key Expectations And What Markets Are Watching
- Asset Allocation Outlook Q2 2026: Beyond The Conflict
- CIO Weekly: Japan Shows Resilience
- Equity Outlook Q2 2026: Global Growth Holds Firm As Geopolitical Risk Simmers
- The More Things Change, The More They Remain The Same
- Crisis In Transit: War’s Economic Fallout Is Only Beginning
- Capturing Consistent Return Streams In Capricious Equity Markets
- Oil, War And The Global Economy: The Market's Narrative In March 2026
- Global PMI Shows Manufacturing Resilience Tested Amid Surging Prices & Supply Chain Delays
- Global Manufacturers Report Safety Stock Building As War Stokes Supply And Price Concerns
- Blended Finance: Bridging The Sustainability Funding Gap
Frequently Asked Questions
What is ESGG stock price today?
FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund stock is priced at 239.11 today. It trades within 236.17 - 239.11, yesterday's close was 232.62, and trading volume reached 8. The live price chart of ESGG shows these updates.
Does FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund stock pay dividends?
FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund is currently valued at 239.11. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 25.58% and USD. View the chart live to track ESGG movements.
How to buy ESGG stock?
You can buy FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund shares at the current price of 239.11. Orders are usually placed near 239.11 or 239.41, while 8 and 1.24% show market activity. Follow ESGG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into ESGG stock?
Investing in FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund involves considering the yearly range 190.41 - 239.11 and current price 239.11. Many compare 1.24% and 15.62% before placing orders at 239.11 or 239.41. Explore the ESGG price chart live with daily changes.
What are FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund in the past year was 239.11. Within 190.41 - 239.11, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 232.62 helps spot resistance levels. Track FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund performance using the live chart.
What are FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund (ESGG) over the year was 190.41. Comparing it with the current 239.11 and 190.41 - 239.11 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ESGG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did ESGG stock split?
FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 232.62, and 25.58% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 232.62
- Open
- 236.17
- Bid
- 239.11
- Ask
- 239.41
- Low
- 236.17
- High
- 239.11
- Volume
- 8
- Daily Change
- 2.79%
- Month Change
- 1.24%
- 6 Months Change
- 15.62%
- Year Change
- 25.58%