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ESGG: FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund

241.87 USD 2.76 (1.15%)
版块: 金融 基础: 美元 盈利货币: 美元

今日ESGG汇率已更改1.15%。当日，交易品种以低点241.22和高点241.87进行交易。

关注FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

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ESGG新闻

常见问题解答

ESGG股票今天的价格是多少？

FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund股票今天的定价为241.87。它在241.22 - 241.87范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为239.11，交易量达到2。ESGG的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。

FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund股票是否支付股息？

FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund目前的价值为241.87。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注27.03%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪ESGG走势。

如何购买ESGG股票？

您可以以241.87的当前价格购买FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund股票。订单通常设置在241.87或242.17附近，而2和0.27%显示市场活动。立即关注ESGG的实时图表更新。

如何投资ESGG股票？

投资FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund需要考虑年度范围190.41 - 241.87和当前价格241.87。许多人在以241.87或242.17下订单之前，会比较2.41%和。实时查看ESGG价格图表，了解每日变化。

FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund股票的最高价格是多少？

在过去一年中，FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund的最高价格是241.87。在190.41 - 241.87内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund的绩效。

FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund股票的最低价格是多少？

FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund（ESGG）的最低价格为190.41。将其与当前的241.87和190.41 - 241.87进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看ESGG在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。

ESGG股票是什么时候拆分的？

FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、239.11和27.03%中可见。

日范围
241.22 241.87
年范围
190.41 241.87
前一天收盘价
239.11
开盘价
241.22
卖价
241.87
买价
242.17
最低价
241.22
最高价
241.87
交易量
2
日变化
1.15%
月变化
2.41%
6个月变化
16.96%
年变化
27.03%
13 八月, 星期四
12:30
USD
PPI月率m/m
实际值
预测值
0.5%
前值
-0.3%
12:30
USD
核心生产者物价指数(PPI)月率 m/m
实际值
预测值
0.2%
前值
0.2%
12:30
USD
初领失业金人数
实际值
预测值
213 K
前值
199 K
12:30
USD
续领失业金人数
实际值
预测值
1.777 M
前值
1.801 M
17:00
USD
30年期国债拍卖
实际值
预测值
前值
5.058%