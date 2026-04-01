ESGG: FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund
今日ESGG汇率已更改1.15%。当日，交易品种以低点241.22和高点241.87进行交易。
关注FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ESGG新闻
- Global PMI Data Point To Sustained Manufacturing Spurt In July, Momentum Slows High Prices
- Behind The Index: How Only 1 In 8 Of 35,000 Stocks Makes It Into FTSE All-World Index
- Sustainable Investment Insights - Bi-Annual Report: July 2026
- Global Wealth Research - July 2026
- Demand For Consumer Services Has Been Volatile So Far In 2026 Due To Middle East War
- Global Market Perspectives Q3 2026: The New Exceptionalism
- Global Leading Indicators, June 2026 - Downturn Confirmed
- Global Growth Hits Highest Since February Amid Strengthening Service Sector Expansion
- Global PMI Shows Sustained Manufacturing Growth Surge, But Future Optimism Fades
- Global Exports Downturn Deepens In May As War Hits Trade In Services
- Consumer Service Providers Suffer Sharpest Hit Of All Business Sectors Since War Outbreak
- S&P Global Services PMI: Slower Expansion In May
- Markets Rally As IPO Momentum Builds
- Trump-Xi Summit 2026: Key Expectations And What Markets Are Watching
- Asset Allocation Outlook Q2 2026: Beyond The Conflict
- CIO Weekly: Japan Shows Resilience
- Equity Outlook Q2 2026: Global Growth Holds Firm As Geopolitical Risk Simmers
- The More Things Change, The More They Remain The Same
- Crisis In Transit: War’s Economic Fallout Is Only Beginning
- Capturing Consistent Return Streams In Capricious Equity Markets
- Oil, War And The Global Economy: The Market's Narrative In March 2026
- Global PMI Shows Manufacturing Resilience Tested Amid Surging Prices & Supply Chain Delays
- Global Manufacturers Report Safety Stock Building As War Stokes Supply And Price Concerns
- Blended Finance: Bridging The Sustainability Funding Gap
常见问题解答
ESGG股票今天的价格是多少？
FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund股票今天的定价为241.87。它在241.22 - 241.87范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为239.11，交易量达到2。ESGG的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。
FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund股票是否支付股息？
FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund目前的价值为241.87。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注27.03%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪ESGG走势。
如何购买ESGG股票？
您可以以241.87的当前价格购买FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund股票。订单通常设置在241.87或242.17附近，而2和0.27%显示市场活动。立即关注ESGG的实时图表更新。
如何投资ESGG股票？
投资FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund需要考虑年度范围190.41 - 241.87和当前价格241.87。许多人在以241.87或242.17下订单之前，会比较2.41%和。实时查看ESGG价格图表，了解每日变化。
FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund股票的最高价格是多少？
在过去一年中，FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund的最高价格是241.87。在190.41 - 241.87内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund的绩效。
FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund股票的最低价格是多少？
FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund（ESGG）的最低价格为190.41。将其与当前的241.87和190.41 - 241.87进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看ESGG在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。
ESGG股票是什么时候拆分的？
FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、239.11和27.03%中可见。
- 前一天收盘价
- 239.11
- 开盘价
- 241.22
- 卖价
- 241.87
- 买价
- 242.17
- 最低价
- 241.22
- 最高价
- 241.87
- 交易量
- 2
- 日变化
- 1.15%
- 月变化
- 2.41%
- 6个月变化
- 16.96%
- 年变化
- 27.03%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 0.5%
- 前值
- -0.3%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 0.2%
- 前值
- 0.2%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 213 K
- 前值
- 199 K
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 1.777 M
- 前值
- 1.801 M
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 5.058%