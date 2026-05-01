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ESGE: iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF
ESGE exchange rate has changed by 0.96% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 52.19 and at a high of 52.94.
Follow iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ESGE News
- Emerging Asia (Ex China) Government Bonds Monthly – August 2026
- Seeking Steady Income In An Unsteady World
- Build A Better Path, Part 2: 3-Dimensional Investing
- Sustainable Investment Insights - Bi-Annual Report: July 2026
- Fixed Income Outlook Q3 2026: Looking To The Data When Visibility Is Low
- FRDM: All You Need To Know About This Niche EM ETF (BATS:FRDM)
- Global Markets: Fundamentals Have The Floor
- Emerging Markets Show Greater War Resilience To Outpace Advanced Economies
- Global Macro Outlook: Third Quarter 2026
- Fixed Income Midyear Outlook: 6 Ways To Put Volatility To Work
- Dollar Strength Shifts Case For EM
- Equity Market Outlook Q3 2026
- The Ghost Rally: What We See Really Driving Emerging Markets In 2026
- Emerging Markets: The New Engine Of Global Growth
- 2026 Midyear Outlook: World Disrupted? Resilience Endured
- The Speed Of Transmission: Cost Pass-Through In Emerging Vs. Developed Markets
- Moving From Measuring Markets To Measuring Real Economy: FTSE All-World GDP Adjusted Index
- Markets Rally As IPO Momentum Builds
- Beyond Macro: A Value Lens On Emerging Markets Equity
- Trump-Xi Summit 2026: Key Expectations And What Markets Are Watching
- MEGA To SEGA: Why Seoul Beating Saxony Shows Just How Hard It Is To Diversify
- Record U.S. Stocks: Disconnect Or Not?
- Earnings Strength Keeps Us Risk-On
- Charts, Trends, And Top Trades With Parets And Strazza
Frequently Asked Questions
What is ESGE stock price today?
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF stock is priced at 52.68 today. It trades within 52.19 - 52.94, yesterday's close was 52.18, and trading volume reached 1315. The live price chart of ESGE shows these updates.
Does iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF is currently valued at 52.68. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 31.47% and USD. View the chart live to track ESGE movements.
How to buy ESGE stock?
You can buy iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF shares at the current price of 52.68. Orders are usually placed near 52.68 or 52.98, while 1315 and -0.49% show market activity. Follow ESGE updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into ESGE stock?
Investing in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF involves considering the yearly range 40.07 - 57.11 and current price 52.68. Many compare 2.79% and 8.42% before placing orders at 52.68 or 52.98. Explore the ESGE price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the past year was 57.11. Within 40.07 - 57.11, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 52.18 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) over the year was 40.07. Comparing it with the current 52.68 and 40.07 - 57.11 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ESGE moves on the chart live for more details.
When did ESGE stock split?
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 52.18, and 31.47% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 52.18
- Open
- 52.94
- Bid
- 52.68
- Ask
- 52.98
- Low
- 52.19
- High
- 52.94
- Volume
- 1.315 K
- Daily Change
- 0.96%
- Month Change
- 2.79%
- 6 Months Change
- 8.42%
- Year Change
- 31.47%