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ESGE: iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF

52.68 USD 0.50 (0.96%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

ESGE exchange rate has changed by 0.96% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 52.19 and at a high of 52.94.

Follow iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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ESGE News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is ESGE stock price today?

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF stock is priced at 52.68 today. It trades within 52.19 - 52.94, yesterday's close was 52.18, and trading volume reached 1315. The live price chart of ESGE shows these updates.

Does iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF stock pay dividends?

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF is currently valued at 52.68. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 31.47% and USD. View the chart live to track ESGE movements.

How to buy ESGE stock?

You can buy iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF shares at the current price of 52.68. Orders are usually placed near 52.68 or 52.98, while 1315 and -0.49% show market activity. Follow ESGE updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into ESGE stock?

Investing in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF involves considering the yearly range 40.07 - 57.11 and current price 52.68. Many compare 2.79% and 8.42% before placing orders at 52.68 or 52.98. Explore the ESGE price chart live with daily changes.

What are iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the past year was 57.11. Within 40.07 - 57.11, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 52.18 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF performance using the live chart.

What are iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) over the year was 40.07. Comparing it with the current 52.68 and 40.07 - 57.11 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ESGE moves on the chart live for more details.

When did ESGE stock split?

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 52.18, and 31.47% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
52.19 52.94
Year Range
40.07 57.11
Previous Close
52.18
Open
52.94
Bid
52.68
Ask
52.98
Low
52.19
High
52.94
Volume
1.315 K
Daily Change
0.96%
Month Change
2.79%
6 Months Change
8.42%
Year Change
31.47%
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