- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
EQRR: ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF
EQRR exchange rate has changed by 0.21% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 83.67 and at a high of 84.27.
Follow ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EQRR News
- Value Stocks: The Cash Flow Case For A Continuing Comeback
- In An Unsettled World, Value Investing Can Add A Layer Of Defense
- The Great Rotation: Why The Recent Value Rally Is Ready To Resume
- Adding AI Resilience To Equity Portfolios
- Why An Income-Centric Approach Matters For Investing In Retirement
- FCPI: Fidelity's Disciplined Inflation-Friendly ETF Continues To Succeed (BATS:FCPI)
- Factor And Style Risk: Taming The Hidden Hazard To Core Equity Returns
- Time To Consider Value?
- Market Pullback: Healthy Reset, Not Bursting Stock Bubble
- Equity Market Outlook Q4 2025 - Yes, There’s Still Room To Run
- Dividend Investing: Thinking Beyond The Vanilla Approach
- Value Investing In Volatile Times: Strategies For A Shifting Landscape
Frequently Asked Questions
What is EQRR stock price today?
ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF stock is priced at 84.02 today. It trades within 83.67 - 84.27, yesterday's close was 83.84, and trading volume reached 6. The live price chart of EQRR shows these updates.
Does ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF stock pay dividends?
ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF is currently valued at 84.02. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 32.71% and USD. View the chart live to track EQRR movements.
How to buy EQRR stock?
You can buy ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF shares at the current price of 84.02. Orders are usually placed near 84.02 or 84.32, while 6 and -0.30% show market activity. Follow EQRR updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into EQRR stock?
Investing in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF involves considering the yearly range 60.63 - 84.68 and current price 84.02. Many compare 1.79% and 23.52% before placing orders at 84.02 or 84.32. Explore the EQRR price chart live with daily changes.
What are ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF in the past year was 84.68. Within 60.63 - 84.68, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 83.84 helps spot resistance levels. Track ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF performance using the live chart.
What are ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (EQRR) over the year was 60.63. Comparing it with the current 84.02 and 60.63 - 84.68 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EQRR moves on the chart live for more details.
When did EQRR stock split?
ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 83.84, and 32.71% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 83.84
- Open
- 84.27
- Bid
- 84.02
- Ask
- 84.32
- Low
- 83.67
- High
- 84.27
- Volume
- 6
- Daily Change
- 0.21%
- Month Change
- 1.79%
- 6 Months Change
- 23.52%
- Year Change
- 32.71%