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EPRF: Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF
EPRF exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 16.58 and at a high of 16.62.
Follow Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EPRF News
- Forget Bonds: Build A Rock-Solid 6.5% Yield From Investment Grade Preferreds
- Midstream MLPs: High Income With Equity Characteristics
- The Income Quintet: 5 Pillars Of Safe High Yield
- Goodbye Free Money, Hello Dividends
- Global Market Perspectives: AI World Of Opportunities
- Oil’s Slide, Treasury Yields And The Hidden Link
- Tax Treatment Of Preferreds Vs. Bonds: Why Qualified Dividends Matter More Now
- How A U.S. Government Shutdown Could Impact Preferred Stock Issuers
- Why Preferred Investors Need To Understand Negative Yield To Call
Frequently Asked Questions
What is EPRF stock price today?
Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF stock is priced at 16.61 today. It trades within 16.58 - 16.62, yesterday's close was 16.61, and trading volume reached 37. The live price chart of EPRF shows these updates.
Does Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF stock pay dividends?
Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF is currently valued at 16.61. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -7.93% and USD. View the chart live to track EPRF movements.
How to buy EPRF stock?
You can buy Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF shares at the current price of 16.61. Orders are usually placed near 16.61 or 16.91, while 37 and 0.12% show market activity. Follow EPRF updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into EPRF stock?
Investing in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF involves considering the yearly range 16.44 - 18.79 and current price 16.61. Many compare -0.24% and -3.43% before placing orders at 16.61 or 16.91. Explore the EPRF price chart live with daily changes.
What are Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF in the past year was 18.79. Within 16.44 - 18.79, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 16.61 helps spot resistance levels. Track Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (EPRF) over the year was 16.44. Comparing it with the current 16.61 and 16.44 - 18.79 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EPRF moves on the chart live for more details.
When did EPRF stock split?
Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 16.61, and -7.93% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 16.61
- Open
- 16.59
- Bid
- 16.61
- Ask
- 16.91
- Low
- 16.58
- High
- 16.62
- Volume
- 37
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- -0.24%
- 6 Months Change
- -3.43%
- Year Change
- -7.93%