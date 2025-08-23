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EPHE: iShares MSCI Philippines ETF

25.94 USD 0.17 (0.66%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

EPHE exchange rate has changed by 0.66% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.80 and at a high of 25.94.

Follow iShares MSCI Philippines ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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EPHE News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is EPHE stock price today?

iShares MSCI Philippines ETF stock is priced at 25.94 today. It trades within 25.80 - 25.94, yesterday's close was 25.77, and trading volume reached 146. The live price chart of EPHE shows these updates.

Does iShares MSCI Philippines ETF stock pay dividends?

iShares MSCI Philippines ETF is currently valued at 25.94. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.17% and USD. View the chart live to track EPHE movements.

How to buy EPHE stock?

You can buy iShares MSCI Philippines ETF shares at the current price of 25.94. Orders are usually placed near 25.94 or 26.24, while 146 and 0.35% show market activity. Follow EPHE updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into EPHE stock?

Investing in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF involves considering the yearly range 23.18 - 28.40 and current price 25.94. Many compare 0.50% and -3.89% before placing orders at 25.94 or 26.24. Explore the EPHE price chart live with daily changes.

What are iShares MSCI Philippines ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF in the past year was 28.40. Within 23.18 - 28.40, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.77 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares MSCI Philippines ETF performance using the live chart.

What are iShares MSCI Philippines ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (EPHE) over the year was 23.18. Comparing it with the current 25.94 and 23.18 - 28.40 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EPHE moves on the chart live for more details.

When did EPHE stock split?

iShares MSCI Philippines ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 25.77, and 1.17% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
25.80 25.94
Year Range
23.18 28.40
Previous Close
25.77
Open
25.85
Bid
25.94
Ask
26.24
Low
25.80
High
25.94
Volume
146
Daily Change
0.66%
Month Change
0.50%
6 Months Change
-3.89%
Year Change
1.17%
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