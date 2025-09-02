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ENZL: iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF
ENZL exchange rate has changed by -0.44% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 47.20 and at a high of 47.69.
Follow iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is ENZL stock price today?
iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF stock is priced at 47.39 today. It trades within 47.20 - 47.69, yesterday's close was 47.60, and trading volume reached 464. The live price chart of ENZL shows these updates.
Does iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF is currently valued at 47.39. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.96% and USD. View the chart live to track ENZL movements.
How to buy ENZL stock?
You can buy iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF shares at the current price of 47.39. Orders are usually placed near 47.39 or 47.69, while 464 and -0.63% show market activity. Follow ENZL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into ENZL stock?
Investing in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF involves considering the yearly range 41.68 - 48.24 and current price 47.39. Many compare 1.35% and 0.85% before placing orders at 47.39 or 47.69. Explore the ENZL price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF in the past year was 48.24. Within 41.68 - 48.24, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 47.60 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (ENZL) over the year was 41.68. Comparing it with the current 47.39 and 41.68 - 48.24 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ENZL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did ENZL stock split?
iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 47.60, and 4.96% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 47.60
- Open
- 47.69
- Bid
- 47.39
- Ask
- 47.69
- Low
- 47.20
- High
- 47.69
- Volume
- 464
- Daily Change
- -0.44%
- Month Change
- 1.35%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.85%
- Year Change
- 4.96%