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EMTY: ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF
EMTY exchange rate has changed by -1.13% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 22.71 and at a high of 22.71.
Follow ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is EMTY stock price today?
ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF stock is priced at 22.71 today. It trades within 22.71 - 22.71, yesterday's close was 22.97, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of EMTY shows these updates.
Does ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF stock pay dividends?
ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF is currently valued at 22.71. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 96.79% and USD. View the chart live to track EMTY movements.
How to buy EMTY stock?
You can buy ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF shares at the current price of 22.71. Orders are usually placed near 22.71 or 23.01, while 2 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow EMTY updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into EMTY stock?
Investing in ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF involves considering the yearly range 10.89 - 24.83 and current price 22.71. Many compare -2.15% and 102.05% before placing orders at 22.71 or 23.01. Explore the EMTY price chart live with daily changes.
What are ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF in the past year was 24.83. Within 10.89 - 24.83, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 22.97 helps spot resistance levels. Track ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF performance using the live chart.
What are ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (EMTY) over the year was 10.89. Comparing it with the current 22.71 and 10.89 - 24.83 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EMTY moves on the chart live for more details.
When did EMTY stock split?
ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 22.97, and 96.79% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 22.97
- Open
- 22.71
- Bid
- 22.71
- Ask
- 23.01
- Low
- 22.71
- High
- 22.71
- Volume
- 2
- Daily Change
- -1.13%
- Month Change
- -2.15%
- 6 Months Change
- 102.05%
- Year Change
- 96.79%